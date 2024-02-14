How to repair damaged hair

Damaged hair can affect your confidence and be hard to style, as the protective outer layer ends up being compromised leaving the inner layers exposed and vulnerable. This can lead to breakage, split ends, weakness and a dull appearance. It also tends to be dry and brittle too.

Not only that, damage to the follicles or roots can affect growth and vitality. This can cause hair loss and thinning, which can be stressful. Worried about damaged hair? Read our guide below to discover what the causes are and how best to tackle them.

What causes damaged hair?

This can be caused by a variety of different things that affect its strength and structure. Understanding what causes damaged hair is the first step in working out how to repair it and stop any future deterioration.

Using heat styling tools like blow dryers, straighteners and curlers – especially on a high setting or without using a heat protector – can cause thermal damage. The heat that these tools use weakens the protein structure of the hair, which causes it to become brittle, dry and more prone to breakage.