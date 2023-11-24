Our favourite Dyson Airwrap dupe is CHEAPER than ever for Black Friday
The Shark FlexStyle Air Styler and Hair Dryer has fallen to an all-time low of £216 on Amazon for Black Friday
This Black Friday, the Shark FlexStyle Air Styler and Hair Dryer is available for an exceptional £216 on Amazon, a significant drop from its regular £290 price, but to secure this deal, make sure to click the “Apply £24 voucher” on the product page. The FlexStyle, awarded four stars out of five, is a versatile styling tool that competes closely with the Dyson Airwrap.
The Shark FlexStyle stands out for its ability to curl, straighten, smooth, and blow-dry hair all with one tool. It offers fast drying at low temperatures, making it a healthier option for your hair. This styling tool is also noted for being far more affordable than the Dyson Airwrap, adding to its appeal.
Shark’s entry into the electrical beauty and haircare space with the FlexStyle positions it as a serious contender against Dyson’s offerings. The FlexStyle employs the Coanda effect for curling, allowing for styling at lower temperatures and thereby reducing heat damage – something particularly beneficial for fine or brittle hair.
The FlexStyle is equipped with three temperature and three speed settings, along with a cool shot feature to set curls. Its 1,400W motor ensures fast and efficient drying, and the tool’s smart heat sensor guarantees safe and even temperatures. The design also allows for easy switching from a hairdryer to a styling tool, adding to its versatility.
In terms of styling performance, the oval brush is ideal for creating rounded blowouts, and the paddle brush excels at straightening hair and smoothing flyaways. However, it’s worth noting that while the FlexStyle’s barrels produce soft ringlets, they may not achieve the glossy finish of the Dyson Airwrap’s curls. Moreover, the FlexStyle requires switching barrels to change the curl direction and offers only one barrel size.
Overall, the Shark FlexStyle is a compelling option for those seeking a multifunctional hair dryer that doubles as a styling brush and curling wand, offering efficient drying and versatile styling at a more accessible price point than its Dyson counterpart.