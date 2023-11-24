Our favourite Dyson Airwrap dupe is CHEAPER than ever for Black Friday

Shark’s entry into the electrical beauty and haircare space with the FlexStyle positions it as a serious contender against Dyson’s offerings. The FlexStyle employs the Coanda effect for curling, allowing for styling at lower temperatures and thereby reducing heat damage – something particularly beneficial for fine or brittle hair​​.

The FlexStyle is equipped with three temperature and three speed settings, along with a cool shot feature to set curls. Its 1,400W motor ensures fast and efficient drying, and the tool’s smart heat sensor guarantees safe and even temperatures. The design also allows for easy switching from a hairdryer to a styling tool, adding to its versatility​​.

In terms of styling performance, the oval brush is ideal for creating rounded blowouts, and the paddle brush excels at straightening hair and smoothing flyaways. However, it’s worth noting that while the FlexStyle’s barrels produce soft ringlets, they may not achieve the glossy finish of the Dyson Airwrap’s curls. Moreover, the FlexStyle requires switching barrels to change the curl direction and offers only one barrel size​​.