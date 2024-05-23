Shark FlexStyle vs Dyson Airwrap: Which offers the healthiest, shiniest, longest-lasting results?

If you curl your hair often and are interested in curling methods that use air instead of heated plates, you’re probably already aware of the two big names dominating this market: Dyson, which relaunched its bestselling Airwrap in 2022; and Shark, which introduced its rival FlexStyle to the world in 2023.

In their own way, air stylers are as revolutionary as straightener brand GHD when it launched its ceramic-plated innovation. Dyson’s original Airwrap changed the perception of hair styling, by introducing hot air, rather than heated barrels, as a means to curl hair. Both the Airwrap and FlexStyle stylers use airflow rather than direct heat from a metal plate to style the hair, reducing damage to the hair allowing it to be styled quickly from damp rather than drying first.

Dyson’s Airwrap remains a best seller – if/when you can get your hands on it; it’s often sold out – with a recent Forbes article reporting four Airwrap sales per minute. Shark’s FlexStyle is also very popular. So which of these two is best for you? We’ve put both stylers through their paces to help you choose the best automatic hair curler for your hair, your budget and your styling needs.

Airwrap vs FlexStyle: Everything you need to know

Dyson Airwrap vs Shark FlexStyle: Heating method

Both the Dyson Airwrap and the Shark FlexStyle use air, rather than direct heat, to style the hair into curls and ringlets. A classic curling tong or wand comprises a heated metal barrel around which you wrap hair, but the Airwrap and the FlexStyle instead make use of an aerodynamic phenomenon known as the “Coanda” effect. Here, a high-speed airflow blowing through slots attaches to the surface that it’s blowing across, causing the air to flow in a circle. If you place a lock of dry or damp hair near the styling barrel, it will wrap around the tool as if by magic, where it then dries and takes on the shape of the barrel.