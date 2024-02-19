Having a haircare nightmare? The Curly Girl Method’s got you covered

Following the Curly Girl Method

Looking for a CGM step-by-step? There are a few different variations, and some people will have steps that they change slightly to work for their hair, but the overall rules remain the same.

1. Eliminate sulphates

Start by ditching shampoos from your routine that contain sulphates as they can strip the hair of its natural oils, leading to dryness. Sulphates, like sodium lauryl sulphate and sodium laureth sulphate, are commonly used in shampoos to create lather and remove dirt, oil and product build-up. But they can be too harsh for curly hair.

Check the labels before you add products into your routine, and if in doubt, community-based database CurlScan or similar can usually tell you whether or not your hair product is CGM approved. Ideally, you want to look for sulphate-free shampoos and cleansers, or low-sulphate ones can work too.

2. Avoid silicones

Steer clear of hair products containing silicones, as they can create a build-up on the hair shaft. This can affect the hydration of your hair and weigh down your curl pattern, while leaving it looking dull.

Look for conditioners and styling products labelled “silicone-free”. Silicones often have names ending in “cone,” “conol,” “xane” or “siloxane”. Common examples include dimethicone, cyclomethicone and amodimethicone. Some silicones may have longer chemical names that include the word “silicone”.

3. Co-washing

Embrace co-washing (also known as “conditioner washing”), which involves using a conditioner to cleanse the hair instead of traditional shampoo which can be too drying for curls. Using a conditioner instead helps retain natural moisture while still providing a gentle cleanse.

Co-washing is particularly beneficial for curly hair as it can reduce breakage and stop frizz. Traditional shampoos, especially those containing sulphates, can strip curly hair of its natural oils, leaving it parched and prone to breakage. Co-washing involves using a conditioner to cleanse the hair, preserving these essential oils and maintaining the hair’s natural moisture balance.

4. Moisturising conditioners

Choose moisturising conditioners that cater to curly hair needs. Apply the conditioner generously, focusing on the mid-length to the ends of the hair. Use a wide-tooth comb to detangle while the conditioner is in your hair.

Look for moisturising ingredients like glycerin, aloe vera, coconut oil, shea butter, jojoba oil and argan oil for a curl-boosting hit of hydration. Whether you co-wash or decide that you still want some shampoo in your routine, getting the conditioner right can make a massive difference.

5. Scrunch & plop

After washing and conditioning, scrunch your hair gently to encourage curl formation and enhance the natural definition of the curls. (Scrunching involves gently squeezing and lifting sections of wet or damp hair towards the scalp, encouraging the formation of natural curls.) This helps distribute styling products evenly and promotes the curl pattern.

“Plopping” involves wrapping wet or damp hair in a microfibre towel or cotton T-shirt to gently absorb excess water and set the curls in place. This helps to reduce frizz caused by manipulating and moving your hair too much. Together, scrunching and plopping create well-defined, frizz-controlled, bouncy curls.