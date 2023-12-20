This all-in-one Dyson Airwrap deal is Christmas DELIGHT
Nabbing Dyson’s Airwrap Multi-styler Complete has never cost less this festive season
The delightful Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler Complete is now available for a record low price of £399 at retailers like Argos for Christmas, making for a substantial drop from its average cost of £480. This nearly 20% discount on our favourite all-in-one hair styler makes it an appealing buy, especially considering its high original price was our only quibble in our full length review.
The Dyson Airwrap’s best quality is versatility, offering multiple styling options in one device. It can create curls, waves and smooth styles without extreme heat, thereby minimising hair damage. The Airwrap uses the Coanda effect too, a technique involving a high-speed jet of air that attracts and wraps hair around the barrel to style it. This air-based method ensures a gentle approach to styling, keeping hair healthy and shiny.
One significant update of this 2022 release model compared to the previous model from 2018 is its re-engineered attachments, which now include a switch to change the direction of airflow, offering more versatility in styling. The package comes with a range of attachments, including barrels for curling, brushes for smoothing and volumising and a new pre-styling dryer to prepare damp hair for styling.
It caters to a variety of hair types and styles, making it a sought-after product for those who love experimenting with their hair. Its ability to style hair from damp to dry also reduces the overall hair styling time, adding convenience to your daily routine.
In all, this earned the Dyson Airwrap four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award and is a worthy addition to your hair care arsenal. Now at its lowest price ever ahead of Christmas, this is an excellent opportunity to invest in a high-end hair styling tool for less and bring a salon-like experience to your home.