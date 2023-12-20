This all-in-one Dyson Airwrap deal is Christmas DELIGHT

One significant update of this 2022 release model compared to the previous model from 2018 is its re-engineered attachments, which now include a switch to change the direction of airflow, offering more versatility in styling. The package comes with a range of attachments, including barrels for curling, brushes for smoothing and volumising and a new pre-styling dryer to prepare damp hair for styling.

It caters to a variety of hair types and styles, making it a sought-after product for those who love experimenting with their hair. Its ability to style hair from damp to dry also reduces the overall hair styling time, adding convenience to your daily routine.