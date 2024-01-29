What is my hair type?

Understanding your hair type is key to taking care of your hair and getting your routine right. There are four main types of hair: straight, wavy, curly, and kinky/coily. Let’s break down these types, how to recognise yours and what works best for your hair.

Your hair type is determined by the shape of your hair follicle, which is largely influenced by genetics. This influences the angle at which hair grows out of the scalp and, ultimately, your hair type and texture. Environmental factors and certain treatments or processes like chemical straightening can temporarily alter hair texture. However, it’s the natural shape of the hair follicle that determines what hair type you have, along with proteins like keratin in the hair.

If you’re looking to understand your hair type to start building your perfect hair care routine, there are some ways to identify your hair type. Let’s start by looking at the most common hair types.

What hair types are there?

There are four main hair types: straight, wavy, curly and kinky/coily. Some people can have a mixture of hair types and curl patterns.

Straight hair

Straight hair looks smooth and doesn’t have any significant waves or curls. It tends to be shiny and reflects light easily because of its flat structure. Straight hair has a round follicle, meaning that the hair grows out in a straight, uniform manner without any bends or curves along the hair shaft. It can be easier to style than textured hair but might lack volume or become oily more easily.

Wavy hair

Wavy hair falls between straight and curly. It has gentle, loose curls or waves that form an ‘S’ shape, and some parts may be more wavy, curly or straight than other areas of the hair. Wavy hair is caused by a more oval or elongated hair follicle than straight hair. This hair type can range from slight bends to more defined waves, providing natural volume and texture. Wavy hair can sometimes be prone to frizz and might need specific care to maintain its shape and definition.

Curly hair

Curly hair has a distinct shape, ranging from loose curls to tight ringlets. There are different subtypes of curly hair, like Type 3A (loose curls) to Type 4C (tight coils), each with its unique look, characteristics and routines. Curly hair usually has more volume and body thanks to the natural bounce of the curls. This hair type is often drier because the natural oils from the scalp struggle to travel down the spiral shape of the hair strands, making it more prone to frizz and tangles. Hair follicles that are curved or hooked produce curly hair – the more pronounced the curve, the tighter the curl pattern is.

Kinky/coily hair

This hair type has tightly coiled or zig-zag patterns, forming tight curls or coils close to the scalp. It’s the most fragile and prone to dryness and breakage among the hair types because the natural oils have the most difficulty travelling along the bends of the hair strands. Hair follicles that are flat or ribbon-like in shape produce kinky or coily hair. These flattened follicles cause the hair to grow in a spiral or zig-zag pattern, resulting in tight curls or coils close to the scalp.

How to find your hair type

If you’re confused about what your hair type is, or none of the descriptions quite match up to your hair type, you might need to review your texture, curl pattern and how your hair dries.

Start by assessing the thickness of your individual hair strands. Hold a single strand between your fingers. If it feels thin and barely noticeable, you likely have fine hair. If it feels coarse or thick, your hair is considered thick or coarse. Thick or coarse hair is more common with curly, kinky or coily hair, but all hair types can have fine strands.