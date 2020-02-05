Best AirPods cases: Protect and personalise your AirPods with these case covers

The Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro are premium-brand headphones with hefty price tags, making it well worth your while protecting them with one of the best AirPods cases available.

The charging cases that come with both variants of the AirPods are functionally fantastic but aren’t particularly well equipped to withstand being dropped, and their shiny surfaces are easily marked.

By housing your precious earbuds in one of the best AirPods cases, you can take comfort in knowing they'll be safe from damage when stored in a bag or pocket. And if you fancy adding a bit of character or personalised flair to what is otherwise a rather generic-looking product, you can, with options catering for just about every taste level.

There are a huge number of cases, covers, skins and sleeves available, ranging from novelty options depicting cute cartoon characters all the way through to rugged housings designed to withstand the elements.

Below, we’ve listed what we deem to be the best AirPods cases on the market along with a buying guide detailing what to consider when choosing the best AirPods case for your needs.

Best AirPods cases: At a glance

Apple AirPods

Apple Airpods Pro

How to choose the best AirPods case for you

AirPods and AirPods Pro come with an official Apple charging case as standard, which is comfortably the best charging case for your AirPods – don’t get suckered into buying a third-party alternative as they’re often less reliable and limit some of the AirPods’ functionality.

If you need a replacement charging case – or you bought a set of pre-owned or refurbished AirPods that came without one – you can buy the official charging case separately.

Do I need an AirPods case?

You might think that because AirPods already come with an official charging case, there’s no need for any additional protection for your new buds, but there’s a host of benefits to investing in a case cover.

First, the shiny white charging case is a magnet for scratches and scuffs. When you consider it will likely be stuffed into your pocket and thrown into your work or gym bag, if you want to keep it looking good, you’ll want an additional layer of protection.

Several cases also improve your AirPods ability to withstand drops and shock – which, considering they’re small and easy to drop, is rather handy. Some cases are waterproof as well, which is useful if you get caught in a downpour.

Also, the official charging case is only available in a rather boring white, whereas you can get additional covers in just about every colour and kooky design imaginable.

How much should I spend on an AirPods case?

You can get basic silicone cases that will offer little more than scratch protection for a few pounds, but if you want a more luxurious look or features such as waterproofing, expect to pay closer to £30.

Will an AirPods case disrupt wireless charging?

The AirPods Pro and the more expensive version of the AirPods come with cases that offer wireless charging, which is far more convenient than having to plug in a Lightning cable.

Most AirPod cases shouldn’t disrupt your wireless charging but some – typically those with a metal outer skin or bulky cover – can block wireless charging functionality. If in doubt, check the listing or ask the seller.

What size AirPods case should I buy?

The supplied charging case that comes with AirPods Pro is a smaller size than the standard AirPods charging case – make sure you’re buying a case that fits your AirPods.

It’s also worth noting that cases offering additional protection, such as shock absorption, will naturally be bigger in size than those designed purely to prevent your charging case from getting scratched.

Just remember that you’ll likely want your AirPods to comfortably fit into your pockets or bag – if your wardrobe primarily consists of skinny jeans, a very bulky case might not be the best purchase.

The best AirPods cases to buy

1. Catalyst case for AirPods: Best AirPods case overall

Price: £25



If you want the ultimate protection for your AirPods, then this rugged case is for you. Offering shock resistance, certified waterproof up to a depth of 1m and a detachable carabiner, this case will let you take your AirPods anywhere without fear of damage. The variety of colour options is just a bonus. Catalyst also sells a waterproof case for the AirPods Pro, so if you own those, you’ll want to head here.

Key specs – Compatible with: AirPods; Material: Silicone; Front LED: Obscured

2. Tirita Personalised case: Best customisable AirPods case

Price: £10



This budget option from Tirita is perfect for those seeking a truly personalised AirPods case. There are a huge number of colours available and each can be customised with your name or message up to 20 characters in length. Some of the designs can even have a second line of text added should you wish.

Key specs - Compatible with: AirPods (AirPods Pro options also available); Material: Polycarbonate; Front LED: Visible

3. Daisies by Iisa Mönttinen: Best compostable AirPods case

Price: £24



Casetify has a few "sustainable" AirPods cases available but this one is our favourite. The case is fashioned from "ecotify", a proprietary blend of biopolymers, starch and bamboo, which will all break down when the case gets chucked in the compost. That and the charming daisy design make this a winner in our book.

Key specs - Compatible with: AirPods; Material: 100% plant-based; Front LED: Obscured

Buy now from Casetify

4. iKNOWTECH AirPods Case: Best cheap AirPods case

Price: £2



If you want to keep your scratch-prone charging case free of damage then this budget-friendly skin is a great buy. The thin silicone layer will prevent loose keys or coins from damaging your AirPods case and there’s easy access to the charging port as well. The casing is available in a wide range of colours – personally, we’d go for black.

Key specs – Compatible with: AirPods; Material: Silicone; Front LED: Obscured

5. Elago AW5: Best AirPods case for gamers

Price: £13

For those that grew up in the 1980s or have anything more than a passing interest in video games, the design of this Nintendo Game Boy-inspired case will prove very familiar. Sadly you can't play classic games like Tetris or Double Dragon on it, but it is compatible with wireless chargers and there's also an AirPods Pro version available for the same price.

Key specs - Compatible with: AirPods; Material: Silicone; Front LED: Obscured

6. Twelve South AirSnap: Best textile AirPods case

Price: £30



Twelve South produces a number of high-quality accessories for Apple products, among which are a range of AirPods cases. This particular case is fashioned from twill, a textile weave comprised of parallel ribs. It looks very smart and offers decent protection too, and comes with a loss prevention clip that you can use to attach it to your belt, bag or keys.

Key specs – Compatible with: AirPods; Material: Twill; Front LED: Obscured

The best AirPods Pro cases to buy

7. Spigen Ultra Hybrid case: Best clear AirPods Pro case

Price: £15



If you're after understated protection for your AirPods Pro, this is the case for you. The hard shell will prevent your case from getting scratched, while the included carabiner allows you to attach it to your belt, jacket or bag. There's also a version for the original AirPods available if you're yet to upgrade to the Pro model.

Key specs - Compatible with: AirPods Pro; Material: Plastic; Front LED: Visible

8. Native Union Leather case: Best leather AirPods Pro case

Price: £35



Managing to blend together a stylish look without sacrificing portability, this AirPod case really is a looker. Typically leather cases are big bulky things, but this only adds a thin handcrafted skin to your charging case. The small hole that allows the front LED light to remain visible is a nice touch as well.

Key specs – Compatible with: AirPods Pro; Material: Leather; Front LED: Visible

9. Spigen Tough Armour case: Best shock-absorbing AirPods Pro case

Price: £17





AirPods are expensive, and AirPods Pro, even more so. Protect your precious premium pods with this shockproof AirPods Pro case that utilises air cushion technology to absorb the impact of accidental drops. The case comes in two parts, although the main casing and lid are not attached via hinges, which is slightly disappointing.

Key specs – Compatible with: AirPods Pro; Material: Silicone; Front LED: Visible

10. Dogs by Black Lamb Studio: Best sustainable Airpods Pro case

Price: £24



This case is a popular choice with pooch lovers and those that care about the planet. It's made entirely of organic materials and can be composted when you decide you no longer want it. Its sustainable credentials don't affect its functionality: it'll still protect your AirPods Pro from scratches and is compatible with both MagSafe and standard wireless charging.

Key specs – Compatible with: AirPods Pro; Material: 100% plant-based; Front LED: Obscured

Buy now from Casetify

11. iFace x Pusheen case: Best AirPods Pro case for feline fanatics

Price: £15



If you just can't get enough of iconic feline Pusheen, you need this AirPods Pro case in your life. There are two models available, one with Pusheen lying down at her regal best and the other with her masquerading as a mermaid. Whichever you choose, you'll be safe in the knowledge your AirPods Pro are protected by the cutest cartoon cat around.

Key specs – Compatible with: AirPods Pro (AirPods versions also available); Material: Plastic; Front LED: Visible

12. AHASTYLE Twinkle Glitter case: Most eye-catching AirPods Pro case

Price: £13





This Airpods Pro case from AHASTYLE is the perfect statement accessory for your precious wireless earbuds. It's available in three ultra-glittery colours – black, purple and rose gold – and though they look like they're coated in glimmering faux gemstones, the hard-shell plastic surface is smooth so bits won't fall off or flake.

Key specs – Compatible with: AirPods Pro; Material: Plastic; Front LED: Visible