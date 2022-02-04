Best bone conduction headphones 2022: Our favourite open-ear options for running, swimming and everyday use

The best bone conduction headphones are steadily increasing in popularity due to their ability to deliver audio without you needing to put anything in or over your ears.

Unlike traditional headphones, which use speakers to generate sound waves, the best bone conduction headphones create vibrations that bypass your eardrums entirely. This makes them an excellent choice for those with hearing problems, but they’re also great if you want to listen to music, podcasts or radio while remaining aware of your surroundings.

With more options available than ever before, picking the right bone conduction headphones isn’t quite as straightforward as it once was. Fortunately, we’re here to help and have put numerous pairs through their paces. Below, you’ll find a buying guide detailing the key things to consider before splashing out, followed by our pick of the best bone conduction headphones currently available.

How to choose the best bone conduction headphones

How do bone conduction headphones work?

Before we discuss the pros and cons of bone conduction headphones, it’s important to understand how they work and how they differ from other headphones.

Traditional headphones create sound waves that enter your ear via your ear canals and vibrate through your eardrums to the inner ear. Here, they trigger nerve impulses that travel to the brain, where they are converted into the sounds we hear.

Rather than creating sound waves, bone conduction headphones create mini vibrations that are transmitted via bones in your skull – typically the cheekbones – directly to the inner ear, bypassing the ear canals and eardrums. Once they reach your inner ear, these vibrations are converted in the same way they would be if they’d come via your eardrums.

What are the benefits of bone conduction headphones?

As bone conduction headphones don’t transmit sound via your eardrums, they allow those with ear damage or hearing impairment to enjoy audio in a different way from traditional headphones. However, they’re useful for those with perfect hearing, too.

Their biggest selling point is that they leave your ears free, allowing you to remain aware of the world around you while enjoying audio. This is particularly useful if you’re running or cycling, when knowing what’s happening in your surroundings is paramount.

Because of this, bone conduction headphones are the only headphones approved for use in road races under the UK Athletics Rules of Competition. Even if you're just using them around the house, being able to hear the doorbell or phone ring is very useful.

There are also potential hygiene benefits. As you’re not putting anything inside your ears, you’re reducing the likelihood of ear infections caused by a build-up of bacteria. You’ll still need to keep your ears clean of course, but not having earbuds stuck in them for hours on end can help auditory hygiene.

Do bone conduction headphones have any disadvantages?

Like any style of headphones, bone conduction options have their drawbacks and letting environmental sound into your ears can be both a blessing and a curse depending on where you are. While they can be used with earplugs to minimise external noise, they’re not something we’d recommend for use on busy public transport, for instance. And even when used in generally quiet surroundings, a sudden burst of external sound might leave you needing to rewind your podcast.

There’s also the matter of sound quality. Though the gap is getting narrower, even the best bone conduction headphones lag behind the top in-ear and over-ear headphones. In particular, bass is an area that bone conduction headphones struggle to do justice to, so they’re much better suited to spoken word than bass-heavy music.

Can bone conduction headphones damage my hearing?

Because they bypass the eardrums, bone conduction headphones won’t damage those, but that doesn’t mean they’re completely risk-free. The inner ear may still be damaged if you listen to a lot of loud music for long periods, so it’s best to use them with the same caution as you would regular headphones.

Other features to consider

In addition to the more general factors to think about when buying bone conduction headphones, there are a number of specifics worth considering.

Waterproofing: Because bone conduction headphones are great for sporting activities, most, if not all, will come with a decent IP rating for water resistance. A full breakdown of every IP rating can be found here, but we recommend looking for at least IPX5 if you want peace of mind while wearing them outdoors. For swimming, you’ll need IPX8.

Bluetooth connectivity: There are two main types of bone conduction headphones: ones that operate wirelessly over Bluetooth and ones that function like an MP3 player onto which you can transfer audio files. If you want to be able to stream content, you’ll need the former, while the latter are a better option for times when you don’t have an audio source with you, while swimming, for example. Some products offer both on-board storage and Bluetooth, making them particularly versatile.

Battery life: Regardless of the type you go for, your bone conduction headphones will be powered by an internal, rechargeable battery. Battery life varies from product to product so make sure the pair you pick has enough stamina to meet your needs.

Microphone: If you want to be able to make and take calls using your bone conduction headphones you’ll need to ensure they have a microphone built-in.

Design: Many bone conduction headphones look very similar but they're not all created equal; how comfortable they are is typically dependent on the materials used in their construction. Unsurprisingly, cheaper options use cheaper materials such as polycarbonate rather than rubber-coated titanium and are less flexible as a result.

Best bone conduction headphones 2022

1. Shokz OpenRun: Best bone conduction headphones overall

Price: £130



The OpenRun are Shokz’ flagship model and our pick of the bone conduction headphones on the market. They’re light and comfortable to wear, making them the perfect companions for marathon training or a road race. But they’re not just great for running - their IP67 rating ensures they’re cut out for just about any activity with the exception of swimming.

Sound quality over the Bluetooth connection is as good as it gets for bone conduction headphones thanks to Shokz’ 8th-generation technology, which creates less vibration and sound leakage than previous iterations. They’re still light on bass when compared with traditional headphones but ultimately that’s down to the limitations of bone conduction technology.

Battery life of up to eight hours positions them as some of the longest-lasting bone conduction headphones around and just ten minutes of charging will net you up to 90 minutes of playtime. If you want the very best bone conduction option available, this is the pair to buy.

Read our full Shokz OpenRun review for more details

Key specs - Weight: 26g; IP rating: IP67; Battery life: Up to 8 hours; Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1; Microphone: Yes; Storage: N/A

2. Shokz OpenSwim: Best bone conduction headphones for swimming

Price: £140



The Shokz OpenSwim are the updated version of the AfterShokz Xtrainerz, which received our coveted Best Buy award in late 2020. We say updated, but all that’s really changed is the brand name on the headphones.

Aside from that, you’re getting the same package: MP3 headphones with 4GB storage, IP68 waterproofing that enables them to be submerged in water up to 2m in depth, eight-hour battery life, a silicone carrying case and a pair of swimming earplugs.

Transferring audio onto the headphones is a breeze and the headphones fit comfortably under a swimming cap once you’ve got the hang of putting it on without obstructing the sensibly laid out controls. There are also two EQs - general and underwater - with the latter boosting mid-range and treble frequencies to aid vocal clarity. This is at the expense of bass, but the overall audio experience is undoubtedly engaging enough to help drive you on to complete those final few lengths.

Read our full AfterShokz Xtrainerz review for more details

Key specs - Weight: 30g; IP rating: IP68; Battery life: Up to 8 hours; Connectivity: N/A; Microphone: No; Storage: 4GB

3. Jukes Solo Wave: Best bone conduction headphones for storage

Price: £69



These bone conduction headphones are capable of housing an entire music library. With 16GB storage, they have space for roughly 3,000 songs and there’s also Bluetooth connectivity if you’d prefer to listen to a playlist on Spotify.

As you might have guessed from their name, the Solo Wave are designed for swimming and are fully waterproof. They also come with a handy carrying pouch and a pair of swimming earplugs that can be attached to the headphones.

The pads that rest on your cheekbones are a little chunky compared with their competitors but the controls are easy to use via three buttons on the outside of the right pad. Sound quality is crisp and clear and there’s plenty of volume on offer, while microphone clarity is equally impressive.

Our only real grumbles are the below-average battery life and the fact that vibrations can become a little distracting at high volumes, though this is less bothersome when you're exercising and in the zone than it is when on a Zoom call.

Key specs - Weight: 29g; IP rating: IP68; Battery life: Up to 5 hours; Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1; Microphone: Yes; Storage: 16GB



4. Shokz OpenMove: Entry-level Shokz bone conduction headphones

Price: £80



If you’re after affordable bone conduction headphones from market-leading manufacturer Shokz, look no further than the OpenMove. As is the case with the OpenSwim, we tested them before AfterShokz became Shokz, but aside from an update from Bluetooth version 5.0 to 5.1, the key specifications remain the same.

The OpenMove understandably make a few sacrifices to achieve a lower price than Shokz’ premium offerings. The earhooks are made from polycarbonate rather than rubber-coated titanium, which makes them less flexible and results in a somewhat temperamental fit. IP55 certification means they’re sweat and splashproof rather than waterproof and battery life is two hours shorter at around six hours.

Despite those compromises, the OpenMove are a great entry point to bone conduction technology. They’re well priced and offer three EQ modes – standard, vocal booster and earplug mode – to help you achieve the best sound quality possible in any given situation.

Read our full AfterShokz OpenMove review for details

Key specs - Weight: 29g; IP rating: IP55; Battery life: Up to 6 hours; Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1; Microphone: Yes; Storage: N/A

5. Naenka Runner Pro: Versatile, comfortable and ergonomic

Price: £90



Like the Solo Wave, these headphones offer both Bluetooth connectivity and in-built storage onto which you can transfer MP3, WMA, WAV, APE and FLAC files. There’s space for 8GB of audio, which is half that of the Solo Wave, but the Runner Pro are superior in a few other key areas.

Their design is more streamlined and their fit can be adjusted using a silicone strap included in the box, ensuring you’re able to achieve comfort and stability no matter the size of your head.

They also leak less sound and vibrate less on your cheekbones (likely down to their more slender pads), making them a better choice for use outside of the swimming pool. Their soft foam earplugs block out more sound than the Solo Wave’s silicone plugs when on dry land, though the latter has the edge underwater.

You’re also getting an extra hour of battery life, which is very welcome, though sadly there’s no carrying pouch included.

Key specs - Weight: 33g; IP rating: IP68; Battery life: Up to 6 hours; Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0; Microphone: Yes; Storage: 8GB

