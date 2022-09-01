Jabra Elite 5 ANC earbuds announced at IFA 2022

Unveiled at the 2022 IFA showcase in Berlin, the Jabra Elite 5 are the latest entry into the company’s true wireless earbuds lineup. They’re being described as its “mid-range heroes” and sit between the budget Jabra Elite 3 and Elite 7 Pro (though these are currently discounted to around the same price as the Elite 5).

The Jabra Elite 5 are rated IP55 for dust and water resistance and operate over Bluetooth 5.2, with support for the SBC and AAC audio codecs, as well as Qualcomm’s aptX. Bluetooth multipoint also features, so you can stay connected to two devices at the same time, listening to music on your laptop before quickly switching to take a call on your phone, for instance.

Audio comes courtesy of 6mm drivers, and the equaliser is customisable, giving you the freedom to tweak the tuning more to your liking. Spotify Tap Playback is also present, which, once set up, allows you to launch Spotify and pick up where you left off with a single button press. If you weren’t in the middle of a playlist, Spotify will instead jump into something new, based on your listening preferences.

Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is on board to help reduce external distractions and is powered by the Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth SoC. This ANC uses a combination of feedback and feedforwards microphones to deliver more effective noise cancellation than systems that only use an internal or external mic. With ANC on, the buds last roughly seven hours in-ear, and up to 28 in total with the QI-certified wireless charging case. With ANC off, these figures rise to nine hours in-ear and an impressive total of 36 hours.

Other notable features include wind-noise suppression technology designed to help the microphones capture your voice clearly and unimpeded when on calls, and easy pairing with Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair. The Jabra Elite 5 have Amazon Alexa built-in and also support Google Assistant, so you’re covered regardless of which is your preferred voice assistant.

The Jabra Elite 5 are available to buy right now and cost £149. We’ll have a full review soon, so check back in to see our verdict.

