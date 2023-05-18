Technics launches new EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60 wireless earbuds

Technics has released two new pair of noise-cancelling wireless earbuds: the flagship Technics EAH-AZ80 and the second-generation iteration of the EAH-AZ60.

Like the original EAH-AZ60, the new model houses 8mm Bio Cellulose drivers to reproduce sound, while the premium EAH-AZ80 incorporate more rigid 10mm aluminium drivers designed to reduce unwanted resonance.

Both models come with seven pairs of silicone eartips - one of the largest selections of tips we’ve seen packaged with true wireless headphones - which should ensure you can create a comfortable and stable fit no matter the size and shape of your ears.

The pair also possess the ability to connect to three devices at once via Bluetooth multipoint. Given most earbuds on the market typically only support multipoint pairing with up to two devices, Technics’ latest buds look like a great option for those who frequently switch between their laptop, tablet and smartphone.

JustMyVoice technology, which isolates speech when using the microphone, was introduced with last year’s EAH-AZ60 and the technology has been upgraded to further increase the amount of external sound filtered out when on calls. Battery life for the EAH-AZ80 and the EAH-AZ60M2 clocks in at 7hrs in-ear and a total of 24hrs including the case. Qi wireless charging is available on both models.

The Technics EAH-AZ80 are available in Silver or Black colourways and have a list price of £259, while the Technics EAH-AZ60M2 come in Silver, Black and Midnight Blue, and will set you back £199.

We will have a review of both pairs of earbuds soon, so be sure to check back to see how they fare. In the meantime, head on over to our roundup of the best wireless earbuds for a breakdown of the top true wireless releases the industry has to offer.