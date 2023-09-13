Anker Soundcore Space One review: Stellar value

HearID starts with a hearing test, playing various pitches to see which you’re able to hear, before presenting you with pairs of audio tracks and asking you to select which of the pair sounds better to you. It then uses your answers to create a personalised audio profile, which can be tinkered with to your heart’s content, or combined with your favourite genre EQ to make it even more specialised to your tastes.

With my personalised audio profile set up, I found the balance in the mix much more palatable. There was still plenty of muscle in the lower frequencies, but they didn’t shoulder in front of the mids so much. Blank Space by I Prevail goes heavy on the drums and bass but there was enough space in the suitably wide soundstage for the higher guitar notes and vocals to make their presence known.

Higher frequencies were handled well on the whole, too. Once again listening with my HearID profile, I booted up Sam Ryder’s Eurovision anthem SPACE MAN and was met with bright, energetic trebles that maintained clarity right up into their peaks. There could have been a little more verticality to the presentation for the trebles to truly glide in the stratosphere, but for budget headphones, the sound quality was very impressive.