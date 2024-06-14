Beats Solo 4 review: Style and status at a high price

I was taken aback when I discovered the Beats Solo series of on-ear headphones is the brand’s best-selling range. Not because previous Solo products have been bad. The two most recent releases, the Solo 3 Wireless and Solo Pro, won Expert Reviews awards. But I’ve been reviewing headphones for five years and almost everyone I speak to uses over-ear headphones or true wireless earbuds rather than on-ear headphones.

Perhaps I’ve been spending too much time with wisened journalists and audiophiles and not enough time rubbing shoulders with athletes and popstars, but regardless, Beats sees plenty of mileage in the format. More than four years after the release of the Solo Pro, the Apple-owned brand has refreshed its on-ear lineup with the addition of the Beats Solo 4.

While not a major departure from the iconic design that’s helped bring the series success, the Beats Solo 4 have a few new tricks up their sleeve. They support spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, high-resolution and lossless audio when wired, and have also received upgrades to their acoustic architecture, battery life and microphone performance. Is all this enough to justify their £200 price tag or are you paying a premium for the Beats name? Read on to find out.