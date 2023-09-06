The best on-ear headphones to buy in 2023

While the best on-ear headphones might not be as popular as their over-ear or true wireless counterparts, they’re a versatile middle ground and have plenty going for them.

They offer a keen balance between portability and performance and some people find them more comfortable than models that completely surround your ears or require you to wedge a piece of plastic into your ear canals. They’re still able to house similarly sized drivers to those found in over-ear options, however, meaning they can deliver a surprisingly powerful and satisfying audio experience.

Whether you’re after thumping bass in a sweatproof package, refined and balanced audio reproduction, or an on-ear companion capable of adjusting to whatever audio you throw at it, there’s an on-ear option for you below. We’ve thoroughly tested each pair in real-world conditions to bring you buying advice you can trust and help ensure you find on-ear headphones that meet your needs perfectly.

How to choose the best on-ear headphones for you

Are on-ear headphones comfortable?

Comfort and fit are crucial for any pair of headphones and some people find options that sit on (rather than in or over) their ears most comfortable. They certainly prevent your ears getting as hot as over-ear headphones and aren’t as intrusive as most wireless earbuds.

That said, if you’ve not worn them before, on-ear headphones can take a bit of getting used. The pressure they apply on your ears may cause some slight discomfort at first, so it’s important to find a pair that combines a reasonable amount of clamping force to hold them on your head with ample cushioning on their earpads.

Should I buy wired or wireless on-ear headphones?

Wired and wireless headphones both have their advantages, so which you choose will ultimately come down to personal preference and your listening habits. Wired headphones have the benefit of not needing to be charged, tend to be cheaper, and have historically been able to deliver better sound quality than wireless options.

That’s less true these days, however, with advanced Bluetooth codecs able to transfer huge amounts of data extremely quickly. And wireless headphones have a big advantage in the freedom they provide. You’re free of any cabling, so will never get wires tangled up or accidentally pull your headphones off your head by getting your audio cable caught up in something.

Wireless headphones are also compatible with a greater range of modern devices; just about every new piece of audio technology has Bluetooth, but the number that include analogue connections is on the decline.

Is driver size important to on-ear headphones?

In short, yes. The larger the driver – the component within headphones that converts audio signals into soundwaves – the wider the soundstage and the greater potential max volume. The result is audio that sounds fuller, with greater depth and instrument separation than otherwise would be possible.

Driver size isn’t the final word in audio performance though – there are various other factors that affect sound quality, including the types of coils and magnets used, the frequency range the headphones are able to reproduce, the amount of data they can transfer and the speed at which it does so.

What other features should I look out for?

Escaping the hustle and bustle of the world often requires active noise cancellation. For details about how this technology works check out our ANC explainer, but the general gist is that a combination of highly sensitive microphones and complicated algorithms work to attenuate the level of ambient noise in your environment. On-ear headphones are inferior to their over-ear counterparts where ANC is concerned as they don’t completely surround your ears and therefore block out less ambient noise by default. That’s not to say you should ignore ANC: if you prefer the on-ear headphones style and want the impact of external sounds dampened, it can still prove invaluable. Microphone and voice assistant integration: Modern on-ear headphones are often equipped with integrated microphones and support the use of voice assistants when connected to a smartphone or other smart device. Mic quality affects how well others hear you and should not be overlooked given how regularly we use our headphones for making and taking calls. Voice assistant integration is important too, with quick access to hands-free helpers like Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri now ingrained in our culture.

Modern on-ear headphones are often equipped with integrated microphones and support the use of voice assistants when connected to a smartphone or other smart device. Mic quality affects how well others hear you and should not be overlooked given how regularly we use our headphones for making and taking calls. Voice assistant integration is important too, with quick access to hands-free helpers like Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri now ingrained in our culture. Waterproofing: For fitness enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers, headphones with some level of water resistance – evidenced by an IP certification – are a must. This protection safeguards your investment against all wetness: moisture, sweat, and unexpected rain showers. Though on-ear headphones that are truly waterproof (IPX7) are few and far between, there are a few IPX4-rated options out there capable of surviving a sweaty workout or sudden downpour.

