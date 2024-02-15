Bose goes open-ear with the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds

Another new addition is an Auto Volume mode. This increases or decreases the volume of your audio based on how much ambient noise is in your environment. You can still adjust the volume manually, however, with depressible buttons built into the battery barrels that rest behind your ears when you’re wearing the buds.

Alongside Snapdragon Sound, there’s Bose’s Immersive Audio. This is the same spatial sound mode found on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and seeks to create a wider, more immersive soundstage regardless of content type and source.

Both the “Motion” and “Still” settings make their way over from the Ultra Earbuds, with the former intended for use while you’re stationary and the latter better suited if you’re going to be moving your head around. There is, however, a new calibration process found within the Bose Music app that optimises the sonic output in Immersion Mode.