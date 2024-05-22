Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e review: A small leap for sound kind

The S2e’s price puts them in direct competition with some of the best headphones around. Our favourite over-ears, the Sony WH-1000XM5, originally retailed for similar money but were available for a very appealing £273 at the time of writing. The XM5’s codec support is more limited (but does include LDAC compatibility) and they benefit enormously from exclusive Sony features including Speak-to-Chat and Adaptive Sound Control.

Pricier options include the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, which will set you back £449, and the ubiquitous Apple AirPods Max (£499). Bose’s flagship over-ears offer unmatched active noise cancellation but we felt their look and feel didn’t live up to their hefty price tag. The AirPods Max, meanwhile, are also strong performers where noise cancellation is concerned and benefit from seamless integration into Apple’s iOS ecosystem.

Fans of Bowers & Wilkins should also consider the Bowers & Wilkins PX8. The PX8 are B&W’s flagship over-ear option, offering superior sound quality and a more luxurious build and aesthetic. You’ll be paying quite a bit extra for the upgrade, however, with the PX8 priced at £599.