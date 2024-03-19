Don’t miss this Amazon Spring sale offer on the Jabra Elite 10 earbuds, which won an award in our tests
The Jabra Elite 10 are the most comfortable wireless earbuds we’ve tested and are available for just £180 in Amazon’s latest deals event
Launched last autumn, the Jabra Elite 10 wireless earbuds have seen their price trimmed back for the Amazon spring sale.
The Elite 10 can currently be picked up for £180, which is £31 cheaper than their average Amazon price of £211 since launch. They were available for £179 very briefly earlier this month but shot back up to their launch price of £229 and will likely do so again when the event ends on Monday 25 March, so act fast to snap them up at a hefty discount.
Did the Jabra Elite 10 get a good review?
- In our full Jabra Elite 10 review, we gave the headphones four stars out of five.
- We also gave them an Expert Reviews Recommended badge, which we award to products that, quite simply, we’d be happy to recommend.
What’s so good about the Jabra Elite 10?
- They’re incredibly comfortable, IP57-rated for dust and water resistance, and look great in all five of their colourways.
- There’s support for Dolby Atmos with head tracking, which elevates your immersion when watching films or listening to spatialised audio content.
- Audio quality is impressive. There’s a nice balance to how they sound, with plenty of detail and no shortage of low-end impact in our tests.
- The semi-open earbud design provides a useful level of ambient awareness.
- Depressible control buttons are convenient and user-friendly.
Are there any disadvantages to the Jabra Elite 10?
- They don’t support high-resolution Bluetooth codecs like aptX Adaptive or LDAC.
- Microphone quality isn’t great and this impacts voice clarity when on calls.
- The case and earbuds take quite a while (three hours) to charge.
How has the Jabra Elite 10 price changed over time?
- The Elite 10 are currently nearly as cheap as they’ve ever been at £180.
- We reviewed the Elite 10 in December 2023, at which point they were on offer for £179.
