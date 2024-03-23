Get the four-star Marshall Major IV on-ear headphones for a bargain price in the Amazon spring sale

If you’ve ever been tempted to buy a pair of retro-style headphones, the Amazon spring sale has you covered, with the Marshall Major IV on-ear headphones being reduced to just £79.That’s only £4 more expensive than their lowest-ever price, and a decent £31 discount.

These four-star headphones performed beautifully in our tests, providing astonishing battery life, and sparkling mids and treble while being highly portable. For this new sale price, you can’t go far wrong. Be quick though, as the sale only lasts until tomorrow, Monday 25 March.

Did the Marshall Major IV on-ear headphones get a good review?