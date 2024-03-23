Get the four-star Marshall Major IV on-ear headphones for a bargain price in the Amazon spring sale
The Marshall Major IV on-ear headphones earned four stars in our full review and now you can buy them for a fantastic price
If you’ve ever been tempted to buy a pair of retro-style headphones, the Amazon spring sale has you covered, with the Marshall Major IV on-ear headphones being reduced to just £79.That’s only £4 more expensive than their lowest-ever price, and a decent £31 discount.
These four-star headphones performed beautifully in our tests, providing astonishing battery life, and sparkling mids and treble while being highly portable. For this new sale price, you can’t go far wrong. Be quick though, as the sale only lasts until tomorrow, Monday 25 March.
Did the Marshall Major IV on-ear headphones get a good review?
- In our full Marshall Major IV headphones review, we gave them four stars out of five.
- We couldn’t give the headphones an award since its bass lacked power and there was no carry case included.
What’s so good about the Marshall Major IV on-ear headphones?
- The Marshall Major IV headphones provide a staggering battery life of over 80 hours.
- With a lightweight construction of just 165g and a foldable design, the Major IV headphones are highly portable.
- The headphones feature a single control knob to control power, playback, volume adjustment, and track skipping. This is incredibly easy and intuitive to use.
- A notable feature of the Major IV headphones is the ability to connect another pair of headphones using the included cable, allowing you to listen to music with friends.
Are there any disadvantages to this BMarshall Major IV on-ear headphones deal?
- While the Major IV headphones excel in delivering crisp treble and clear vocals, those who prefer bass-heavy genres may find the bass lacks depth and power.
- Some users may find the Major IV on-ear headphones uncomfortable during extended listening sessions.
How has the Marshall Major IV on-ear headphones’ price changed over time?
- The Marshall Major IV on-ear headphones’ lowest-ever price was £75 – only £4 cheaper than its current sale price.
- When we first reviewed them, they cost £130 and still sell for an average price of £110 on Amazon.
