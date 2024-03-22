Grab the five-star Nothing Ear (2) earbuds for less in Amazon’s spring sale

Taking the best mid-range earbuds crown last year, the Nothing Ear (2) earphones make significant improvements on previous models and can compete with some of the best headphones around. In our review, we awarded them a perfect five stars and a Best Buy accolade and now you can get them for an even better price as part of Amazon’s spring sale.

In this deal, you can grab the Nothing Ear (2) earphones for only £99, down from an average price of £121, making it the lowest price we have ever seen. Don’t let the dust settle on this one, however, as this deal is set to expire on Monday 25 March.

Did the Nothing Ear (2)’s get a good review?