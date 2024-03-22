Grab the five-star Nothing Ear (2) earbuds for less in Amazon’s spring sale
One of the best-value earphones, the Nothing Ear (2) just hit their lowest-ever price in Amazon’s spring sale
Taking the best mid-range earbuds crown last year, the Nothing Ear (2) earphones make significant improvements on previous models and can compete with some of the best headphones around. In our review, we awarded them a perfect five stars and a Best Buy accolade and now you can get them for an even better price as part of Amazon’s spring sale.
In this deal, you can grab the Nothing Ear (2) earphones for only £99, down from an average price of £121, making it the lowest price we have ever seen. Don’t let the dust settle on this one, however, as this deal is set to expire on Monday 25 March.
Did the Nothing Ear (2)’s get a good review?
- In our Nothing Ear (2) review, we rated the earphones five out of five stars.
- We also gave it a Best Buy badge, the most prestigious award at Expert Reviews.
What is so good about the Nothing Ear (2)?
- Superb sound and effective noise cancelling.
- Our reviewer had a smooth experience using the Nothing X app, with heaps of customisation options.
- LHDC 5.0 support.
- Unique and eye-catching design.
Are there any disadvantages to this Nothing Ear (2) deal?
- Battery life could be better with ANC, with only four hours of audio playback
How has the Nothing Ear (2)’s price changed over time?
- When we first reviewed the Nothing Ear (2)s, they were priced at £129.
- In this sale, they are at their lowest price yet at £99, down from an average of £121.
Where can I find more headphone deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
After many years of testing and reviewing products, our experts are always looking out for the best deals for our readers. If you want to know more about this process of choosing deals from sources you can trust, you can refer to this article.