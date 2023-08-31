Jabra brings Dolby Audio support to its new Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active earbuds

Jabra has today launched two premium pairs of true wireless earbuds at IFA in Berlin. Joining its Elite range are the Jabra Elite 10 and the Elite 8 Active, both boasting Dolby Audio and Jabra’s latest active noise cancellation technology.

Where the two new models differ is in their suggested use cases. The Jabra Elite 8 Active are designed to withstand more than just trips to the gym or runs in the park and the Danish manufacturer claims they’re the “world’s toughest earbuds”.

The Elite 8 Active have been tested against the US Military’s Standard for Ruggedised Electronics (810H) – the same durability standards the Apple Watch Ultra was tested against – to demonstrate that they are not just IP68 rated for dust and waterproofing, but also resistant to various degrees of humidity, high temperature, salt water, rain and altitude.

The Jabra Elite 10 have a lower IP rating of IP57 but are optimised for a premium audio experience. They are equipped with immersive Dolby Atmos audio support and, for the first time on Jabra earbuds, offer Dolby Head Tracking. To make the most of that audio, the Elite 10 have undergone a move to a “semi-open” design as part of Jabra’s all-new ‘ComfortFit technology’ for a reportedly more airy and less fatiguing fit.

Both models have an Adaptive ANC system, a six-microphone array with a noise-protecting mesh for calling, as well as support for features such as Bluetooth multipoint, Google Fast Pair and general smartwatch connectivity. In total, the Elite 8 Active provide up to eight hours of use with ANC on, and up to 32 hours with their charging case, while the Elite 10 offer six hours of ANC-powered battery life extendable to 27 hours with the case.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active will be available in caramel, navy, black and dark grey colourways and retail for £200, while the Jabra Elite 10 will cost £230 and come in cream, cocoa, titanium black, gloss black and matte black styles.