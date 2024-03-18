Pick up the five-star Anker Soundcore Life Q30 headphones for a low price in Amazon’s spring sale
The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 are some of the best budget ANC headphones we’ve tested and are cheaper in Amazon’s spring sale
If you’re looking for an affordable pair of noise-cancelling headphones during Amazon’s Spring Deal Days event, this offer on the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 is not to be missed.
The Life Q30 can be picked up in black or blue for just £54, which represents a saving of £12 on their average Amazon price of £66. The deal will expire when the clock strikes midnight on Monday 25 March, however, so act now to avoid missing out.
Did the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 get a good review?
- In our full Anker Soundcore Life Q30 review, we gave the headphones five stars out of five.
- We also gave them an Expert Reviews Recommended badge.
What’s so good about the Anker Soundcore Life Q30?
- The noise cancellation is excellent for the money, with three separate settings (Indoors, Outdoors and Transport) tailored for different scenarios.
- Battery life is great. You’ll get up to 60 hours of audio playback with noise cancellation off and around 40 hours with it engaged.
- They’re lightweight and very comfortable to wear.
- Various customisation options, including numerous EQ presets and the ability to create your own EQs, are available via the Soundcore companion app.
Are there any disadvantages to the Anker Soundcore Life Q30?
- The default sound profile will be too bassy for most people.
- They’re not the most attractive headphones around: the words “active noise cancellation” are plastered on the headband and detract from the aesthetic.
- There’s no wear detection, so the headphones don’t pause when removed.
How has the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 price changed over time?
- The Life Q30 are currently £54 on Amazon, although they were available for £49 from a third-party seller in December 2023.
- Upon review in February 2021, the Soundcore Life Q30 cost £80.
