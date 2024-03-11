Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 review: The upgrade that doesn’t look like an upgrade

That’s not automatically a bad thing. Both the earbuds and the charging case in which they travel are light and compact, and the earbuds’ ergonomic credentials are enhanced no end by a selection of silicone eartips and silicone fins that make it simple to get a snug, secure and comfortable fit. And the earbuds’ IP54 rating means there should be no problem even if your journey takes a turn for the dusty or sweaty.

Build quality is beyond reproach. Sennheiser’s reputation for impeccable standards of build and finish is long-established, and nothing about the MTW4 (as I’ll be calling them from here on out) is going to jeopardise it.

The MTW4 use Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless connectivity. This represents the current state of the Bluetooth art, and it means the Sennheiser have a nap hand of compatibility. As well as SBC, AAC and aptX codec compatibility, they’re also compatible with aptX Adaptive and – for those who own one of the source players capable of exploiting it – aptX Lossless. LE Audio, Snapdragon Sound, LC3 and Auracast are all featured as well. There’s a low-latency mode for gaming, and multipoint connectivity too.

No matter how you get your digital audio information on board, though, it’s dealt with by a couple of 7mm TrueResponse dynamic drivers. The wireless stream they receive is optimised by a reworked antenna design that offers increased range and improved rejection of transmission interference.