The brilliant Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 earbuds have never cost less in Amazon’s spring sale
Superb sound and a classy design make the Pi7 S2 an appealing buy at this knockdown price
View deal at Amazon
Bowers & Wilkins regularly produce headphones that impress us and the Pi7 S2 are no different. One major caveat we had in our review of these wireless buds was their huge price tag of £349 – but Amazon’s spring sale means that’s no longer a deal breaker.
You can pick them up for just £269 if you buy before 25 March – that’s the cheapest price we’ve ever seen them sell for. Granted, that’s still a lot of cash but a price we think is well worth paying for such sublime sonics.
Did the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 get a good review?
- We awarded the wireless earbuds a four-star rating in our full-length Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 review.
- They also earned a Recommended award. As the title suggests, that means we’d happily recommend them to anyone who can afford them.
View deal at Amazon
What’s so good about the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2?
- The Pi7 S2’s standout feature is their exceptional sound quality, producing confident, articulated audio no matter the content we tested them with.
- Their sleek design is another winner with us, as so often with Bowers & Wilkins’ headphones, in any of their colourways from Satin Black to Canvas White.
- And a useful trick the Pi7 S2 offer that most other earbuds can’t is Bluetooth Retransmission. The wireless charging case can be connected to any non-Bluetooth output and retransmit audio to the earbuds or another pair of B&W headphones over Bluetooth.
Are there any disadvantages to the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2?
- Noise cancelling isn’t the best around for this spend. It’ll comfortably quieten low frequencies and do well in many scenarios but the likes of the best-in-class Bose QuietComfort Ultra – also discounted to a record low £219 right now – make the ANC look less capable by comparison.
- If you have smaller ears, the Pi7 S2 might not provide the perfect fit either. Our reviewer had no problem with them but noted their size and shape could pose difficulty for certain people.
How has the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2’s price changed over time?
- Across the past year, the Pi7 S2’s price has switched between two-month periods at its launch price of £349 and a reduced price of £279.
- As a result, the average price it has sold at sits in the middle at £313.
- Now £269, this is the first time the price has dropped below that previous record-low.
Where can I find more headphone deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
At Expert Reviews, we scour all corners of the web for the best prices during discount periods like Black Friday, searching for top savings on the products we recommend. Read all about how we do it in this article.