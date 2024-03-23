The brilliant Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 earbuds have never cost less in Amazon’s spring sale

Bowers & Wilkins regularly produce headphones that impress us and the Pi7 S2 are no different. One major caveat we had in our review of these wireless buds was their huge price tag of £349 – but Amazon’s spring sale means that’s no longer a deal breaker.

You can pick them up for just £269 if you buy before 25 March – that’s the cheapest price we’ve ever seen them sell for. Granted, that’s still a lot of cash but a price we think is well worth paying for such sublime sonics.

Did the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 get a good review?