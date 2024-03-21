The five-star Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds have never cost less than in the Amazon Spring sale
Our favourite pair of noise-cancelling earbuds we’ve ever tested, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, are now just £219 on Amazon
Out of all the noise-cancelling earbuds we’ve tested, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra stand out as one of the best ANC options around – and now selling for £219, they’ve never been cheaper, either.
On average, these flagship wireless earbuds have sold for £277 since launching in October 2023, with this being the first price drop below £260. In other words, the Amazon Spring Sale is the best time to buy yet, so long as you purchase before the deal expires on Monday 25 March.
Did the Bose QuietComfort Ultra get a good review?
- In our full Bose QuietComfort Ultra review we gave the in-ear headphones five stars out of five.
- We also awarded it an Expert Reviews Recommended award, denoting them as our favourite noise-cancelling wireless earbuds on the market.
What’s so good about the Bose QuietComfort Ultra?
- The QuietComfort Ultra’s standout feature is their best-in-class active noise cancelling, bettering every other consumer earbud on the market.
- With AptX Adaptive codec (via phones with Snapdragon Sound) and spatial audio support on board, they sound superb too, with a warm, rich and detailed sound signature.
- Thankfully, the design is as comfortable as ever and allowed us to listen for hours at a time during our testing time with them.
Are there any disadvantages to the QuietComfort Ultra?
- Like Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II, a lack of wireless charging and Bluetooth Multipoint capabilities is something that continues to irritate us.
- Perhaps more importantly for most people, we experienced occasional connection issues where our buds would disconnect randomly or wouldn’t connect after taking them out of their case. This wasn’t regular enough to lose them major marks but is still something to be aware of.
How has the Bose QuietComfort Ultra’s price changed over time?
- A major criticism we had of the QuietComfort Ultra was their extremely high price, costing more at launch – £300 – than all other earbuds we recommend apart from the Bowers & Wilkins PI7 S2 (£349).
- Since then, they have retailed for £277 on average, with the lowest price being £260 at the start of this year.
- This deal price undercuts that average cost by a huge 21% margin – or £58 to you and me.
We put all our resources into finding you the best deals each day during sales periods such as the Amazon Spring sale. And since all our writers have experience covering the fluctuations in prices, we are in the perfect position to assess what a real deal looks like. You can read just how we do it in this dedicated article.