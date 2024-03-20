The four-star Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro are the cheapest they’ve ever been in Amazon’s spring sale
We recommended the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro at £219; now they’re almost half that until the Amazon spring sale ends
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2 Pro are the South Korean manufacturer’s flagship wireless earbuds and a great choice if you’re already part of the Galaxy ecosystem.
Thanks to a generous discount in Amazon’s spring sale, you can pick up a pair for just £139. That’s a significant saving on their average price of £189 on the site, and the cheapest we’ve ever seen them available. Hurry though, as the sale won’t last long.
Did the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro get a good review?
- In our full Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro review, we awarded the headphones four stars out of five.
- We also gave them a Recommended badge but this recommendation was primarily for people who own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone.
What’s so good about the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro?
- Their design is attractive and they’re very comfortable to wear.
- Noise cancellation is effective and ambient sound mode is one of the best around.
- There’s support for 24-bit audio streaming and 360 Audio with Head Tracking.
- An IPX7 rating for water resistance is about as good as it gets.
- Touch controls are nicely implemented.
Are there any disadvantages to the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro?
- Many of their best features are Galaxy or Android-exclusive.
- Bass reproduction is a little loose at times.
- Improvements over the first Buds Pro are relatively minor.
How has the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro price changed over time?
- The Galaxy Buds2 Pro have never been cheaper on Amazon than the £139 they currently cost. Their previous lowest-ever price was £149 during Black Friday 2023.
- When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro in September 2022, they were priced at £219.
