The four-star Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro are the cheapest they’ve ever been in Amazon’s spring sale

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2 Pro are the South Korean manufacturer’s flagship wireless earbuds and a great choice if you’re already part of the Galaxy ecosystem.

Thanks to a generous discount in Amazon’s spring sale, you can pick up a pair for just £139. That’s a significant saving on their average price of £189 on the site, and the cheapest we’ve ever seen them available. Hurry though, as the sale won’t last long.

Did the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro get a good review?