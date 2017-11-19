Best beds 2022: Our pick of the best single, double and king-sized beds

By the time you turn 50, you’ll have spent approximately 16 years of your life in bed – so it makes sense to invest in a decent one. “We splash out on holidays, kitchens and sound systems, why not on something we use every single day?” asks Simon Williams of the National Bed Federation.

But there are a few factors to take into account when picking out a new bed, and it’s not always clear where to start: Divan or bedstead? Double or king? Solid slats or sprung? These are all questions you’ll need to ask yourself before you even think about buying a mattress for your bed.

That’s why we’ve put together this roundup, as well as a comprehensive buying guide, to help you make your decision. So, read on to find out the answers to these questions, as well as our pick for the best beds that should last for years.

Best beds: At a glance

Best bed under £200: Zipcode Design Hope Bed Frame | Buy now

Zipcode Design Hope Bed Frame | Best overall: Eve Tailored Bed Frame | Buy now

Eve Tailored Bed Frame | Best divan bed: Silentnight Slate Grey Divan Base | Buy now

Silentnight Slate Grey Divan Base | Best metal bed: Wrought Iron & Brass Bed Co. Sophie | Buy now

Wrought Iron & Brass Bed Co. Sophie | Best platform bed: Made Essentials Kano Platform Bed | Buy now

How to choose the best bed for you

What types of bed are there?

The two most common types are divans – a deep-sided base that the mattress sits on top of – and bedsteads, where the mattress sits on slats within a frame. Divans provide extra support and can also offer built-in under-bed storage. But most aren’t that stylish and you often have to buy the headboard separately.

Bedsteads have more going for them aesthetically, as well as providing fewer places for allergens to accumulate. But you don’t get quite the consistency of comfort right across the bed and you’ll need to make sure the slats are secured to the frame and evenly spaced.

Solid slats or sprung slats?

There are two main variations of bed slat, solid and sprung, and both types provide a different sleeping experience:

Solid slats: As the name suggests, these are made from a non-flexible material such as pine, and they are designed to give firm support to your mattress and you.

Sprung slats: These are designed to respond to the weight of your body, and are made from a flexible wood such as beech plywood. Slightly curved, they give a little when you lie on top of them and spring back up when pressure is removed. Sprung slats will make a mattress feel slightly less firm, making them ideal for sleepers who find solid slats too rigid.

As a general rule, most manufacturers recommend having spaces no longer than 7cm (2.8in) between bed slats. However, you should check the brand’s product information for more exact advice on this.

For more information, see our extended buyer's guide following our roundup below.

The best single, double and king-sized beds to buy in 2022

1. Zipcode Design Hope Bed Frame: Best bed under £200

Price: £179 (double) | Buy now from Wayfair



This simple wooden bed frame is sturdy and relatively easy to assemble. And for a budget bed, there’s little else you could ask for.

The frame is made from solid pine, with a natural wood grain finish, and includes a headboard. You might find better quality from more expensive frames, but considering a double falls comfortably below the £200 price mark, there’s really not much to complain about. It’s the perfect choice for a kid’s bed or spare room.

Key features - Sizes: Small double, double; Delivery time: 1-3 weeks; Delivery cost: Free

Buy now from Wayfair

2. Eve Tailored Bed Frame: Our favourite overall bedframe

Price: £549 (double) | Buy now from Eve



Upholstered in grey or oat-coloured woven fabric, this bed is seriously comfy, particularly when paired with one of the Eve mattresses, which are sold separately. In particular, check out the Premium Hybrid, which we gave our coveted Best Buy award.

We found it quick and easy to put together and it looks much more pricey than it is, especially with the headboard. A particularly handy feature is the little pocket sewn into it that keeps the spanner safe, so you don’t curse that you can’t find it when you have to disassemble it to move house five years later.

Key features – Sizes available: Double, king, super king; Alternative options: With or without a headboard; Delivery time: 10 days; Delivery cost: Free; Warranty: 5 years

Buy now from Eve

3. Made Essentials Kano Platform Bed: Best platform bed

Price: From £229 (double, platform only) | Buy now from Made



At just 27cm high, this beautifully minimalist platform bed is great for rooms with a restrictive sloped ceiling. It’s made from a sturdy solid pine that can be easily cleaned with a dry cloth and comes in a choice of three colours: natural pine, white, and black.

The bed is available with (pictured) or without storage. If you can fork out the additional £250, we think the former looks much nicer, fitted with two drawers either side and a little bookshelf unit at the front of the bed which is a lovely touch (note: the single Kano bed does not have a storage option).

Full self-assembly is required, but if you don’t mind putting it together yourself, the Kano is a very nice minimalist bed. As some customers have observed, however, there is quite a lot of packaging, so it would be wise to take this into consideration if you don’t have access to somewhere where you can dispose of lots of cardboard and polystyrene.

Key features – Sizes available: Single, double, king, super king; Design/colour options: Pine, white, black; Delivery time: Dispatched in four days; Delivery cost: £39; Warranty: None

Buy now from Made

4. Silentnight Slate Grey Divan Base: Best divan bed

Price: From £250 (double) | Buy now from Mattress Online



A divan is an ideal choice if you want to economise on storage space, and this divan from Silentnight gives you plenty of customisable options, allowing you to find the perfect bed for your needs. You have a choice between full-length ottoman storage, drawers, or a combination of both. And if you’re looking to save money, you can even cut back on storage altogether.

At an additional cost, the Silentnight Divan base also comes with a choice of headboards, ranging from the Paris headboard (at £125 for a double) to the Palermo (at £235). All of this comes upholstered in a neutral grey or sandstone which should look nice in most homes.

Key features – Sizes: Single, small double, double, king, super king; Design/colour options: Slate grey, sandstone; Delivery time: 4-5 weeks; Delivery cost: Free; Guarantee: 5 years

Buy now from Mattress Online

5. John Lewis & Partners Rouen: Best statement bed

Price: From £699 (double) | Buy now from John Lewis



With this bed, the in-vogue diamond-styled buttoning is bigger and bolder than ever, and it’s versatile too. You can either make it a showstopper bed in a minimalist room or blend it into a look of more understated elegance in a room with other stylish or dramatic furniture. And the neutral tones (with a choice of 31 colours) mean it will go with pretty much any décor.

The oversized headboard is soft against the head – wonderful for reading – and the bed is really well made, too. The curved look and twisted wood legs give it a softness that makes it exceptionally inviting and the sprung-slat system gives extra height and a good base for a decent mattress (not included). You can pay extra to have it assembled for you, but it doesn’t take all that long to do it yourself.

Key features – Sizes available: Double, king, super king; Alternative options: Two-drawer storage in double and kingsize; Delivery time: 18 weeks; Delivery cost: Free, with assembly service £29; Warranty: 12 months

Buy now from John Lewis

6. Wrought Iron Brass Bed Co. Sophie: Best metal bed

Price: £795 (double) | Buy now from John Lewis



If a traditional metal bed look is more up your street, this iron frame from the Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Co. should fit the bill nicely. Living up to the brand’s name, it’s made in the UK from solid wrought iron to give it a sturdy build, with slats made from Scandinavian pine.

The sleek design, complete with bedknobs, gives it a touch of Victorian elegance without going over the top, and it comes in a choice of two colours: black, or cream. Weighing in at 50kg (double), it’s very heavy, which is worth taking into account depending on where you plan to put it. That said, John Lewis states that the frame will be delivered and assembled by the supplier.

Key features– Sizes available: Double, king, super king; Design/colour options: Black, cream; Delivery time: 6 weeks; Delivery cost: Free

Buy now from John Lewis

7. Made Alana: The best minimalist bed

Price: £399 (double) | Buy now from Made



Copper is all the rage in the world of interiors, so this minimalist bed is a great on-trend option. With tapered spindles and legs, it’s simple yet dramatic, and is also available in ‘brushed brass’, as well as grey and navy matte metal colours (which will also cost you £150 less).

There’s an emphasis on longevity too, with the slatted bottom and sturdy frame meaning that it should last you for years to come. Check out Made's gorgeous range of copper accessories to complete the look, particularly those from the Alana range including mirrors, plus bedside and dressing tables.

Key features– Sizes available: Double, king; Design/colour options: Copper, brushed brass; Delivery time: Dispatched in four days; Delivery cost: £25; Warranty: None

Buy now from Made

8. Button & Sprung Jasmine: Best retro bed

Price: £845 (double) | Buy now from Button & Sprung



This has a pleasing combination of curves and clean lines. Coupled with the wide wooden legs, it definitely has a 1970s retro look about it yet it still maintains a modern finish and we found it excellent quality for the price, with a robust, sturdy and luxury feel. You can get all the standard UK sizes, as well as a range of bespoke sizes if you’ve got an unusual shaped room and you can mix and match between other ranges too in terms of base, headboard and fabrics (even using your own). There’s a 100-night free return if you’re remotely unhappy with it.

Key features – Sizes available: Single, double, king, super-king; Alternative options: Bed frame or divan; Delivery time: 5-7 weeks (depending on the area); Delivery cost: Free; Warranty: 10 years

Buy now from Button & Sprung

Best beds: Extended buyer's guide

What size bed should I buy?

Choose the biggest bed you can afford that will fit in your room. Ideally, you want a king-sized bed, especially if you’re sharing with a partner. “A standard double bed is 4ft 6in wide, which gives each person just 2ft 3in – that’s less room than a baby has in a cot,” pointed out a National Bed Federation spokesperson.

So how big is big enough? “You should be able to lie side by side, with your arms behind your head and your elbows out, without touching,” is the official advice. “Your bed should also be 10-15cm longer than its tallest occupant: anyone taller than 6ft (1.8m) should consider a bed that’s longer than the standard size.”

How important is the mattress?

The quality of your mattress is the most important factor when it comes to getting a good night’s sleep. If you’ve had your mattress for more than seven years, it might well be time to replace it. Clues include waking up with stiffness or aches and pains, or if you find you sleep better in beds other than your own. Sagging and lumpiness are also indicators that your mattress is on its way out. Ideally, buy your bed base and mattress together, or at the very least, try mattresses on a similar type of base, as the two are designed to work together.

If you’re struggling to pick out the best mattress for you, then be sure to check out our best mattress roundup and buying guide next.

Will I be able to get the bed upstairs?

Remember that most divans have split bases and most bedsteads will be delivered in pieces for assembly at home. But do tell your retailer about any potential access problems such as narrow staircases and always check the terms and conditions.

What else should I consider?

Shop for the best value, not the lowest price. The better the construction, the better the support and comfort, and the longer the bed will last. Also consider the bed’s height – many modern styles are quite low, while designs with storage drawers may be much higher.

Where possible, try before you buy – as mentioned, ideally with the mattress. Check dimensions, particularly if the mattress and base aren’t from the same manufacturer – many imported bedsteads come in European sizes, which are nonstandard in the UK.

A final thing to check is delivery times: a bed can take months to arrive, especially if it’s made to order. Will the couriers dispose of your old bed? Do you have to assemble it yourself? And what happens if you need to send it back under warranty?