The best electric toothbrush deals this Prime Day
Electric toothbrushes can be expensive, but we’ve found the best deals from all the top brands
Electric toothbrushes used to set you back a pretty penny, but that’s not the case anymore. That’s because Amazon Prime Day is back for its second wind, which means there are plenty of fantastic deals to be had. The best electric toothbrush deals can help you save big on the best brands. As you’ll see below, nowadays you can pick up a perfectly decent electric toothbrush for as little as £40.
Most dentists will tell you that using an electric toothbrush is far more effective than using a manual one. Whether you’re new to electric toothbrushes and want to see what all the fuss is about, or just want to use these fantastic deals as an excuse to upgrade your current oral routine, now is as good a time as any to splash the cash and give your whites the clean they deserve. We’ll update this page as and when new deals come around but do be sure to keep returning for updated offers. It’s to be mentioned that most of the Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime customers only, so be sure to make the most of the free trial below.
1. Oral B Pro 3 (Was £100 Now £40)
The Oral B Pro 3 toothbrush is easily our favourite affordable electric toothbrush and right now you can pick one up for the bargain price of £40 during the Amazon Prime Day sale. It’s not quite as fancy as the all-singing, all-dancing smart brushes you can buy, but it still offers everything you need for a thorough at-home clean. That includes three cleaning modes – standard, sensitive, and whitening – as well as a pressure sensor and an impressive three-week battery life. When you can get all that in a neat affordable package for just £40 in the Prime Day sale, it’s a no-brainer.
2. Oral B iO8 (Was £195 Now £170)
If you’re in the market for a high-end toothbrush, the iO Series 8 is an excellent option. It boasts a rapid magnetic charger, app connectivity, and a colour OLED display. With similar technology to the Series 6 and 9, it delivers a smooth, low-vibration brushing experience, excellent cleaning results, a pressure sensor, a timer, and a battery life of over two weeks. Considering its new lower price of £170 in the Amazon Prime Day sale, the Series 8 is a fantastic choice right now.
3. Philips Sonicare 3100 series black (Was £74, Now £45)
The Sonicare 3100 is an excellent entry-level toothbrush by Philips. It features comfortable handling, “easy-start” brushing, and timers for effective brushing. While not as powerful as pricier models, its lithium-ion battery offers around 76 minutes of use, lasting about 19 days between charges – a solid Sincare toothbrush to buy if you’re on a budget. That’s especially true since you can now pick one up for just £45 in Amazon’s Prime Day sale, which is a generous £29 saving.
4. Philips Sonicare 3100 series dual pack (Was £82, Now £68)
If you’re hoping to save even more cash on the Philips Sonicare 3100 listed above, you can purchase a dual pack. That means you can get an upgrade for you and another lucky person for just £68. That works out at £34 each, which saves you an additional £11 per brush. Make sure you get this deal soon though, as this saving only lasts until midnight on the 11th October.
5. Oral B Smart 6 (Was £75 Now £65)
The Oral-B Smart 6 6000N strikes a balance in the range, offering premium features without the hefty price tag of the top-end models. It delivers a thorough cleaning experience with various modes, LED feedback, and usage tracking via the app. The lithium-ion battery lasts over two weeks on one charge, making it a worthwhile upgrade from the Smart 3 3000. While this isn’t as hefty of a discount as the other brushes in the Amazon Prime Day sale, the £10 saving is worth having on an excellent mid-range toothbrush.
6. Philips Sonicare for kids (Was £73 Now £40)
This electric toothbrush for kids combines effective teeth cleaning with fun through an interactive Bluetooth app featuring a character named Sparkly. Children can mimic Sparkly’s toothbrushing, earn rewards, and enjoy a built-in timer and jingle. It’s durable, has good battery life, and includes replaceable stickers. An excellent tool to make kids’ teeth cleaning enjoyable and effective, and all for just £40 in the Amazon Prime Day sale – that’s an unmissable saving.