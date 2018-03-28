Best bikini trimmer 2022: The best trimmers to keep you smooth all summer long

Let’s face it, frolicking around in swimwear is never the low-stress activity it’s made out to be, especially when you haven’t got the best bikini trimmer for the job. There isn't a single person out there who enjoys trimming down below, and part of the reason it’s so tricky is the sensitivity of the skin at the top of the thighs. Use a regular razor and you’re destined for irritation, no matter how carefully you manoeuvre the blade. If you’ve got an epilator, using it on your bikini line can be incredibly painful.

Undoubtedly the best way to avoid discomfort is by using a specially designed bikini trimmer; these make it easy to shave runaway hairs in hard to reach areas, while being gentle on delicate skin. They’re smaller and slimmer than electric shavers, ideally shaped for getting into the tricky contours of the bikini line without cutting or nicking the skin. Some come with attachments to cut hair to different lengths; some also offer a precision head for shaping and contouring. Slimline, lightweight bikini trimmers can also easily be popped into a toiletry bag to touch up a trim while you’re away from home.

We’ve put together a handy guide to choosing the best bikini trimmer to suit your needs and budget, below which you’ll find our pick of the best trimmers to keep delicate skin fuzz-free.

Best bikini trimmer: At a glance

How to choose the best bikini trimmer for you

What are the different kinds of bikini trimmer?

As with shavers for your legs, there are two main kinds of bikini trimmer: traditional safety razors used wet with a shaving gel or cream, and electric razors that may be used either wet or dry. Manual shaving razors designed for the sensitive bikini area usually have extra lubrication built in to help the razor glide over skin and help prevent nicks, cuts and irritation.

Electric bikini trimmers tend to work best on dry skin (a little talcum powder will help the trimmer pass smoothly over bumps without catching the skin). Dry hairs will stand up better to allow the trimmer to cut closely, and dry hairs are easier to remove from the trimmer for effective cleaning.

You can also get wet/dry bikini trimmers, designed to be used in the shower with soap and water. These are convenient for trimming in a hurry as you don’t need to stop and dry off after the shower before shaving. Wet-and-dry trimmers can also be cleaned under running water (although, as with dry-only electric trimmers they should not be submerged in water).

How do I use trimmers safely?

Whether you use manual razors or an electric trimmer (either wet or dry), always follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Not all bikini trimmers are waterproof, and you definitely shouldn't attempt to use a bikini trimmer in the bath or shower if it's not designed for that purpose.

Wet trimmers should always be used with a lubricating shaving gel or cream to prevent the blades from pulling on the skin and causing irritation. With a dry shaver, a sprinkle of baby powder on dry skin will have the same smoothing effect. Keep your blades clean and sharp so you don’t have to keep shaving over the same area, which can damage the skin – and clean the trimmer before and after use to prevent the chance of infections through any accidental nicks. Shaving in the same direction as the hair growth will also help prevent irritation.

As bikini trimmers cut the hairs, rather than pulling them out (waxing or epilating) or dissolving them (hair removal creams), there is a greater chance of getting ingrown hairs, which show as itchy red bumps where the hair is trapped under the skin. Gently exfoliating the skin before shaving can help prevent ingrown hairs, as can moisturising afterwards. To remove any ingrown hairs that crop up, apply a warm flannel to the area to encourage the hair out of the skin before using tweezers.

What other features do bikini trimmers come with?

Most electric bikini trimmers come with multiple heads and combs to trim hair to different lengths. A comb for uniform cutting and a precision head for shaping are handy additions, but it’s unlikely you’ll need a huge range of attachments unless you want to change your style frequently. A protective cap and a brush can help to keep things clean and tidy, and a drawstring bag is a useful extra for when you’re travelling.

Other optional features include rechargeable batteries and waterproof casing. For safety reasons, if you plan to use your trimmer in the shower be sure to choose one that is designed for this use.

The best bikini trimmers you can buy in 2022

1. Philips BikiniGenie Bikini Trimmer BRT383/15: The best for smooth shaves

Price: £20 | Buy now from Boots



Philips is a safe bet when it comes to grooming gadgets and this practical product works well for neat trims and smooth shaves. It comes with two click-on combs for uniform trimming at 3mm and 5mm, but the mini shaving head is your best bet for a bare shave, trimming to 0mm. This means it combines the gentleness of a bikini trimmer with the precision of a standard steel razor.

This is a wet and dry bikini trimmer, which means it can be used in and out of the shower, and its compact design won’t take up much space in your bathroom cabinet or hand luggage. The mini shaving head is pretty powerful, but, while the included attachments are easy to swap in and out, they’re not hugely effective. It comes with a small pouch and a cleaning brush, and is fitted with an AA battery so you can use it straight away.

This battery isn't rechargeable, so you'll need to replace it every few weeks/months depending on how much you use it.

Key specs – Cutting range: 0-5mm; Charging method: 1 x AA battery (included); Wet/dry use: Wet and dry

Buy now from Boots

2. BaByliss True Smooth Wet and Dry Bikini Trimmer: The best basic bikini trim

Price: £14 | Buy now from Argos



True to its name, this True Smooth bikini trimmer from BaByliss gives a close shave and makes the cut as our best all-rounder thanks to it being affordable, effective and simple to use. You can pick one up for less than £15 and you don't even need to fork out to power it up as it comes fully loaded with two AAA batteries.

It comes with two combs but for the smoothest shave it's best used without the attachments, especially if you're trying to combat shaving bumps and ingrown hairs. The peach shade won't be to everyone's taste, and for the cheaper price you do end up sacrificing the compact shape seen on other bikini trimmers in this list, but it probably won't be taking pride of place in your bathroom anyway so this is a moot point.

Key specs – Cutting range: 0-4mm; Charging method: 2 x AAA batteries (included); Wet/dry use: Wet and dry

Buy now from Argos

3. Braun Body Mini Trimmer: The best for travel

Price: £18 | Buy now from Amazon



If you’re travelling away from home and looking for a slimline, portable bikini trimmer to stash in your hand luggage, this compact trimmer fits the bill perfectly. It’s just 13cm long and designed with a small head that follows the body’s contours, even in tricky areas. There’s just one 4mm trimming comb for tidying up down below, but that’s plenty for most trimming needs. The trimmer can be used wet or dry, runs on a single AA battery (included), and comes with a cleaning brush. It’s an excellent compact product perfect for beach holidays or your weekend travel kit.

Key specs – Cutting range: 0-4mm; Charging method: 1 x AA batteries (included); Wet/dry use: Wet and dry

4. Remington BKT4000 Cordless Electric Bikini Trimmer: The best for battery life

Price: £23 | Buy now from Amazon



This nifty little device is fitted with a rechargeable battery, with a quoted battery life of 60 minutes per charge, so you shouldn’t have to fiddle around with replacements. In our tests, this meant we could use this bikini trimmer once or twice a week for around three weeks before it needed charging again.

It works in and out of the shower, so you can be flexible about when are where you use it, and the presence of its sealed, rechargeable battery means it's washable rather than just wipe-clean.

As long as it’s fully charged, it won’t nick the skin (if it’s running at a slower speed there’s a tendency for it to snag), and it can be used with or without the comb attachments that cut between 2mm and 4mm. It’s easy to store and transport using the included pouch and it also comes with a cleaning brush to keep things clean.

Key specs – Cutting range: 0.2-4mm; Charging method: Rechargeable battery; Quoted battery life: 60 minutes; Wet/dry use: Wet and dry

5. No No Pivot: The best hair trimmer for long-term removal

Price: £220 | Buy now from Very



Sitting at the opposite end of the scale to the affordable Braun model and the cheap BaByliss bikini trimmer is this all-singing, all-dancing machine from No No.

It gets its name from the fact it has a pivoting head, which makes it easier to get into all your nooks and crannies, and it comes with five power levels so you can adjust the strength – whether you're trimming the hair on your face, your legs or in between.

The reason it costs so much more than others in this list is because it uses what's referred to by its makers as Thermicon technology. Developed by researchers at the company, this uses the principles of thermal transference to heat the hair and effectively damage it, to prevent it from growing back – or at least growing back as thick – next time it shoots through the skin.

As your hair moves through its different growth phases – anagen/active, catan/transitional and telogen/resting phase – your hair's roots connect to their follicles, pull away from the root before falling out. The Thermicon technology targets the hairs during the anagen phase, when the root is connecting to the shaft, and this weakens the bond.

Over time, the No No technology will cause your hairs to grow back thinner and you may even find that you don't need to trim or shave as regularly as a result.

Key specs – Cutting range: 0-8mm; Charging method: Rechargeable battery (included); Wet/dry use: Dry only

Buy now from Very