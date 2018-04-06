Best setting spray 2023: Lock your makeup into place with dewy, mattifying and hydrating setting sprays

But the world of setting sprays can be a daunting place. With formulas and finishes aplenty, it’s difficult to know which setting spray will be right for your skin. That’s why we’ve put together a list of our favourite setting sprays, including spritzes that are suited to oily and dehydrated skin types. If you need a little extra help, scroll a little further and we’ll give you the full low-down on setting sprays.

How we test setting sprays

We personally test all of the setting sprays in our roundup, following the directions on the packaging.

First we note the ingredients making up each formula of setting spray, as well as recommended use (such as for oily or dry skin, or whether a product is waterproof). Having applied the setting spray as directed over freshly applied makeup, we note any hydrating or mattifying effects and a product’s scent. We also pay attention to how the skin feels: whether there’s any itchiness as a result of use, or clumping/caking of makeup. We wear our makeup with the setting spray applied for a typical day, and evaluate how well makeup lasts without smudging or fading, using photographs to help us document the performance of the setting spray. Finally, we confirm package size and estimate how long one bottle of spray could be expected to last with typical use.

The best setting spray you can buy 1. Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray: Best setting spray

Price: £26 (118ml) | Buy now from Look Fantastic

Give your makeup long-lasting staying power with Urban Decay’s All Nighter Setting Spray. Waterproof, sweatproof and surprisingly weightless, the All Nighter setting spray promises plenty – and actually delivers. A spritz or two of this spray and your makeup will stay in place for an impressive 16 hours, which means you can go from office to bar without stopping off to reapply your face.

Free from skin-clogging nasties such as mineral oils and parabens, the formula is suited to all skin types and was developed in partnership with makeup brand Skindinavia. All Nighter uses a patented Temperature Control Technology to keep your makeup cool and looking fresher for longer – it even does its stuff in humid and rainy weather. It’s pricey, but with one bottle lasting up to 6 months (if it’s used once a day), we think Urban Decay’s All Nighter is a worthy investment.

Buy now from Look Fantastic