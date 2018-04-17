Best foot cream 2021: Keep your feet sweet with our pick of the top treatments
Keep feet cool, fresh and soft with our favourite foot treatments from £6
Feet are an important but sometimes unloved part of the body. In winter, feet spend a lot of time deprived of fresh air and moisture, and in summer they can be rubbed by sandal straps and dry out from exposure to sun, sea and sand - or just hot city streets.
Because they carry us around day after day, feet will always feel the benefit from a bit of extra care. This should be part of your daily routine, year-round. If your feet are dry with rough patches, or prone to cracked heels and calluses, then it’s even more essential to apply a decent foot cream - ideally after a shower or bath, when feet can best absorb the minerals and nutrients.
Scroll down for our top tips on what to look out for when buying a good foot cream, and our picks of the best to buy.
How to buy the best foot cream for you
What is a foot cream for?
A foot cream is a moisturiser designed for the feet. Usually this means the cream is denser than a body lotion, in order to penetrate the thicker skin on the heels and soles of the feet. The best general foot creams renew and repair damaged and cracked skin, and soften hard skin and calluses. Foot creams may also contain pain-relieving and muscle-relaxing ingredients such as tea-tree oil to perk up weary feet, as well as natural fragrances such as mint to combat odour.
Some foot creams target a specific foot problem, such as itchy skin, cracked heels, or bacterial and fungal infections. If you have a specific problem that causes your feet much pain and discomfort – diabetic neuropathy or very badly cracked heels, for example – then a prescription treatment from a dermatologist may be the best answer. Meanwhile, a good over-the-counter foot cream will be soothing, moisturising and relaxing for all feet.
How do I use a foot cream?
As with most moisturising treatments, after the bath or shower is an excellent time to apply foot cream or lotion, when skin has been softened by the warm water and is extra-absorbent. Slough off rough, dry skin with a pumice stone or foot file before rubbing in a generous amount of foot cream. Popping on a pair of socks afterwards can help to keep the feet absorbing moisturising oils. If you have very dry feet, try applying cream just before bed and keeping your socks on while you sleep for an extra-softening overnight foot treatment.
How much do I need to spend?
Foot creams at any price point will include moisturising ingredients. More expensive creams are likely to contain higher quality, natural and hypoallergenic ingredients as well as essential oils to help soothe pain, prevent infection and relieve inflammation. A little of a luxury cream may go a long way, too - with some quality products you’ll only need a pea-sized blob, while cheaper products may require a more generous application. However, as our reviews show, some of the most reasonably priced foot creams are highly effective.
The best foot creams to buy in 2021
1. Burt’s Bees Coconut Foot Cream: Best softening foot balm
Price: £12 | Buy now from Amazon
This wonderful-smelling foot cream from natural body care brand Burt’s Bees is made with a base of coconut oil, a natural antioxidant that also protects against microbial infections. The rich coconut formula helps to nourish and repair hard and cracked skin on the feet with rosemary and peppermint extracts, which help to smooth your skin to leave it feeling soft.
The thick cream is a bit sticky on application, so needs a bit of time to absorb. You might like to wear socks after applying to help it soak in. The richness of the cream means you only need a small amount to soften and repair feet - and one tube will last a few months.
Key specs – Volume: 120ml; Type: Cream
2. Body Shop Peppermint Intensive Cooling Foot Rescue: Best cooling foot cream
Price: £9.50 | Buy now from the Body Shop
In the hot and steamy days of summer, nothing cools and refreshes feet like this peppermint-fragranced cream from The Body Shop. Apply a generous slathering of the pink lotion to hot and bothered feet for instant minty relief - the cream works even better if you keep it in the fridge.
The lotion is good year-round too, tackling dry, hard and cracked skin on heels and soles. The nourishing and hydrating cream contains peppermint essential oil from Norfolk, and comes in a small round blue pot that’s equally perfect for sitting on your dressing table or throwing into your bag when travelling.
Key specs – Volume: 100ml; Type: Cream
3. Scholl Cracked Heel Repair Cream Active Repair K+: Best for cracked heels
Price: £6 | Buy now from Amazon
Cracked heels – otherwise known as heel fissures – can be unsightly, uncomfortable and painful. Resulting from dry skin and pressure on the soles of the feet, they appear as thickened areas of skin with visible cracks or calluses around the edges of the heel. This heel balm from foot care specialists Scholl is a great solution, clinically formulated with keratin and urea to prevent infection in cracks, and to exfoliate and repair damaged skin.
To use, simply rub into the heels, paying special attention to cracked or painful areas. The fragrance-free and hypoallergenic balm should deliver results within just seven days.
Key specs – Volume: 60ml Type: Balm
4. L’Occitane Shea Butter Foot Cream: Best for tired feet
Price: £21 | Buy now from Amazon
This luxurious all-natural cream includes a generous 15% of moisturising shea butter, as well as sunflower, coconut and lavender oils. The lavender has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, with its evocative floral scent coming from the Haute-Provence region of France.
The cream is super-moisturising, and we love that it feels comforting and soothing, bringing feet back to life at the end of a hard day. The rich shea butter cream also contains healing arnica extract. A great choice for tired and hard-working feet.
Key specs – Volume: 150ml; Type: Cream
5. Eucerin Dry Skin Intensive Foot Cream: Best for dry feet
Price: £10 | Buy now from Amazon
Eucerin’s dry skin cream promises to stimulate the natural healing process of the skin by hydrating and regulating the pH balance. It’s long been a hero product for folk with super-dry or rough feet, as well as those who suffer from pressure marks and calluses.
The cream doesn’t feel greasy, absorbing into the skin quickly, and it offers excellent value at just a tenner. The rich concentration of ingredients - including 10% urea and lactate, the body's own natural moisturisers - means a little goes a long way.
Key specs – Volume: 100ml; Type: Cream
6. CCS Foot Care Cream: Best for hard skin
Price: £8 | Buy now from Boots
If you suffer from hard skin on your feet, then this exceptionally moisturising, thick foot cream from Swedish brand CCS will get your tootsies feeling smooth and soft within days. The urea helps break down existing hard skin, as well as preventing the return of rough patches.
Massage it into your feet every morning and evening for best results, giving it some time to soak in. This isn’t to say it feels greasy or wet, but it’s best not to walk around for a little time after you’ve just applied it. The mildly minty scent will perk you up, and the cream is lanolin-free and hypoallergenic too.
Key specs – Volume: 175ml; Type: Cream