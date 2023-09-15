Best foundation for combination skin 2023: The best liquid, powder and stick foundations from £13

Moisturising liquid foundation – Having a satin or satin-matte finish, these foundations provide light to medium coverage. Great for achieving a natural look, they hydrate skin too without leaving it feeling greasy. Overall, we reckon they’re better for normal to dry skin, rather than combination skin, since the moisturising finish can make an already-oily T-zone look even shinier.

Anti-ageing and serum foundations – These formulas provide great coverage for all skin types – and, better still, they claim to counter the signs of ageing too. But don’t take too much notice of all the hype: manufacturers often make grossly exaggerated claims.

Pressed powder or loose powder foundations — Having a lightweight feel, powder foundations provide a convenient way to get a smooth finish when you’re out and about. But they’re only good for low-level combination skin – that is, slightly dry, normal or slightly oily skin areas. Very oily skin can result in the powder gathering around pores, and very dry skin can wind up looking even drier. Also, be aware that applying the powder over existing foundation can end up with skin looking cakey.

Powder foundations – These are easy to blend with a brush or sponge and set to a semi-matte or powdery finish. Some work very well for combination skin, but it’s essential to pick the right one; they can look heavier than other types of foundation and can exaggerate the shine or dryness.

Stick foundations — Sticks are great for hiding imperfections, especially for touch-ups on the go. But, be warned: some have a very thick, waxy texture that can look heavy and lead to clogged pores. They can be difficult to spread, too.

How we test foundation for combination skin

At Expert Reviews, we know that hands-on testing delivers the most complete understanding of a product. As such, we personally test all of the foundations in the roundup, either at home or in-store, and on more than one skin type wherever possible.

We first note the formulation of the foundation and then use it as directed with fingers, a beauty blender or a brush. We note the range of colours available, the pigmentation, and coverage of the product and pay close attention to how well the foundation builds and blends with additional layers. We wear the foundation for a day and note any issues with caking, dryness or patchiness, and check how long a single application of foundation lasts through the day on all areas of the face. We also note how comfortable the foundation feels on the skin, the fragrance of the product and the overall ease of use.

The best foundations for combination skin you can buy in 2023

1. bareMinerals Matte Foundation: Best powder foundation for combination skin

This award-winning foundation absorbs excess oil and eliminates shine for a smooth, lasts-all-day finish – without leaving dry areas looking cakey. It eradicates the appearance of pores and yet it feels surprisingly lightweight. It’s a hugely popular option among people with combination skin because the powder formula allows for buildable coverage in oily spots, while you can go easy on the drier areas. Plus, with SPF15, you get a bit of sun protection thrown in for good measure. Swirl a small amount of the powder in the lid until it disappears into the brush, tap away any excess before buffing into the skin in circular movements.

Key specs – Foundation type: powder; Finish: matte; Quantity: 8g; Number of shades available: 2

