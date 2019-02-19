Best running backpack: The ideal rucksacks for running, commuting and hiking

Whether you’re running to work, disappearing into the hills, or just jogging a couple of kilometres to and from the local train station, a spacious, durable running backpack is essential if you’re planning to cart your gear around while getting from A to B.

It pays to choose the right rucksack. If Sunday mornings mean hiking up the nearest hill or jogging through the countryside, then you’ll probably be looking for something that’ll spread the weight evenly, won’t rub or chafe, and that will keep your snacks, water, and extra layers dry. If, on the other hand, you’re travelling into the city five days a week, then you’ll want a bag that’ll also keep your laptop safe and secure against accidental bumps, while minimising any impact on your shoulders, waist or torso.

No matter what your requirements are, this guide will help you find the perfect fit for your lifestyle and budget.

How to buy the right running backpack for you

What size do I need?

Backpack capacity is measured in litres, and while larger rucksacks above the 50-litre mark are great for backpacking, you won’t want to run with something that big on your back. Most running backpacks range from 5L to 20L in capacity and often use external straps to compress their contents, which helps prevent items from bouncing around as you move.

Before you decide on which backpack is best for you, you should always consider what you want to put inside, and why. Will you need to cart clothes, toiletries, a packed lunch, and a laptop with you to work? Or will you just need to throw in an extra layer or two, a water bottle and some hydration gels? Do you already have a bag that’s too small to fit everything you need? Or perhaps you have an old, bulky rucksack and you want something slimmer and more portable.

What features should I look out for?

Running backpacks can include a lot of different features. While you might only need space for a single water bottle, others require compatibility with hydration bladders for access to larger reserves of water during long walks or runs or waterproof pockets for phones and tablets. Also, if you tend to run when visibility is restricted, such as at night, the reflective strips and materials are essential.

Sternum, chest, and waist straps are essential for comfort and stability, and especially so if you plan to run with heavier loads. The same goes for breathable fabric if you’re planning to embark on an intense run or tend to sweat a lot.

How much should I spend?

The quality of materials, number, and type of compartments and other special features all have an impact on the price you pay. There’s no point shelling out for features you don’t need, however. After all, there’s not much point choosing a backpack with a padded laptop compartment that you’ll never use, or a hydration bladder that will remain empty.

While you can get a perfectly good backpack for around £25, if you want something that will survive harsh conditions and constant use – and which will remain comfortable on longer runs and more technical terrain – it’s well worth spending more.

The best running backpacks to buy

1. Evadict 10L Trail Running Bag: Best running backpack under £50

Price: £35



This pack offers terrific value to beginner and experienced runners alike. It’s lightweight, has a 10L capacity that’s big enough to bring all the mandatory gear for most ultra and trail races, and it comes with a 1L hydration bladder.

It’s also laden with handy pockets – six on the front to take your snacks and smaller hydration flasks, and four on the back including a main compartment to take the bulk of your gear. There are also loops for your poles, and you can adjust the three straps on the front of the pack to make sure you get a comfortable and secure fit.

Capacity: 10L; Weight: 285g; Hydration bladder compatible?: Yes



2. Stolt Alpha: Best for commuters

Price: £149



Given the size and style of the Stolt backpack, which looks just like a regular rucksack and can hold 25-litres of stuff if you use the expandable front pocket, you might assume it would be awful to run with. But you’d be wrong. Even when fully loaded with a laptop (there’s a dedicated sleeve that can take a 15” laptop), change of clothes and everything else you need for a day in the office this is a comfortable rucksack to have on your back, and we’ve tested that to the full with many hour-long run commutes using it.

Four adjustable straps are the key to the comfortable fit, and the waist strap even has handy pockets on the front for your keys and ID card so you’re not faffing around hunting for them when you arrive at your home or office.

The material of the bag has anti-odour properties, so even when carrying sweaty gear in it regularly it won’t start to smell itself, and a water-repellent coating on the outside keeps showers at bay. Stolt also sell accessories to the bag including a garment box that you can use to keep your office gear crease-free while running in.

Capacity: 25L; Weight: 1.2kg; Dimensions: 15 (D) x 28 (W) x 46 (H) cm; Hydration bladder compatible?: No; Additional straps: Sternum, waist



3. Vango Lyt 15: Best budget running backpack

Price: £15



This nifty little backpack offers exceptional value as a lightweight, comfortable option for commuting and trail-running. When it comes to the former, you’ll need to be a savvy packer and have a small laptop, but the 15-litre capacity is enough to handle all your essentials for a day in the office. When you’re on the trails, that capacity is more than enough, and the Lyt 15 is also compatible with a hydration bladder.

The Vango Lyt 15 has one main compartment with a separate pocket plus an outer zipped pocket on the back that you can use for quick access to your key items. The small straps don’t have any pockets of their own, and the rucksack doesn’t have a waist strap for extra security, but its small size and light weight means that, in our experience, just having the chest strap was enough to prevent any bouncing on the run.

Capacity: 15L; Weight: 360g; Dimensions: 42 x 24 x 20cm (HWD); Hydration bladder compatible?: Yes; Additional straps: Chest



4. Proviz Reflect360 Running Backpack: Best for nighttime runners

Price: £50



If you’re commuting home in the twilight of winter, or just trying to keep active after dark, then Proviz’s backpack makes sure that you don’t blend into the background. With its 360-degree reflectivity, the Proviz Reflect360 makes it safer to run in the winter months by making you more noticeable to drivers, bikes and other pedestrians. Designed with commuters in mind, the bag also has a generous 10L capacity, with two extra zipped pockets on the waist straps and a chest strap for stability.

Capacity: 10L; Dimensions: 20 (D) x 30 (W) x 51 (H) cm; Hydration bladder compatible?: Yes; Additional straps: Chest, waist



5. OMM Ultra 20: Great for runners and cyclists who need more storage

Price: £64



Originally designed for mountain bikers and racers, the OMM Ultra 20 suits anyone looking for a comfy yet capacious running companion. It’s a great choice for commuters, too, as it manages to provide 20L of storage without the bag being uncomfortably bulky and unmanageable. It’s smartly designed and, as it rests on the hips, remains comfortable even when fully loaded with the EVA padded shoulder harness helping to prevent chafing.

Capacity: 20L; Weight: 375g; Hydration bladder compatible?: Yes; Additional straps: Chest



6. Osprey Talon 11: A hugely versatile, feature-packed rucksack

Price: £100



Available in a range of sizes from 11L to a massive 44L, the Osprey Talon range has an option for everyone. For runners, the smaller versions are probably best – there are 11L, 18L, and 22L versions to choose from – so you can pick whichever one suits your needs. All of your essentials can be stored and easily accessed from the side zip pockets, and the AirScape mesh-covered foam back panel offers a good level of comfort and fit. The Talon also has various attachments such as an internal key clip, an LED light attachment point, and a LidLock bike helmet attachment.

Capacity: 11L; Weight: 630g; Dimensions: 4 x 13 x 23cm (DWH); Hydration bladder compatible?: Yes; Additional straps: Waist



7. IAMRUNBOX Backpack Pro 2.0: Best for keeping your office attire uncrumpled

Price: £141



If your change of clothes always ends up crumpled at the bottom of your rucksack, then the IAMRUNBOX Backpack Lite offers a slick solution. Thanks to its clever, structured design, the box-shaped Backpack Lite is a lightweight option that proves effective at keeping shirts, suits and dresses neatly folded as they travel with you to work. Even if you’re no expert at folding clothes, an instructive guide shows you how to fold different items of clothing to fit the bag, and the interior straps and compartments ensure your clothes won’t budge. Sizable, water-resistant pockets on the waist strap keep your wallet, passport or mobile phone close to hand, and the waist and sternum straps stop it from bouncing around as you run.

Capacity: 12L; Weight: 975g; Dimensions: 37 x 26 x 12cm (HWD); Hydration bladder compatible?: No; Additional straps: Chest, waist



8. Salomon Agile 12 Set: Best for savvy packers

Price: £90



Salomon’s Agile 12 backpack is designed for maximum comfort when you’re on the go. The straps and rear are covered in mesh for breathability and the bag’s ‘stab system’, linking the shoulder straps and hip belt directly to the bag, aims to give you more stability and freedom of movement. The stretchy sternum straps also stop the bag from bouncing about as you run.

In addition to the large main compartment, the Agile 12 has an internal zip pocket, two front stretch pockets for grabbing on-the-go items, two side mesh pockets and two chest pockets to keep water close at hand (two 500ml soft flasks are also included). It’s a lightweight and comfortable bag, but one that doesn’t compromise on storage.

Capacity: 11-20L; Weight: 330g; Dimensions: 18 x 22 x 45cm (DWH); Additional straps: Waist



9. Montane VIA Fang 5: Best for serious runners

Price: £95



If your backpack tends to get exposed to as much sweat like the rest of your gear during training sessions, then the Montane VIA is for you: it uses anti-odour Polygiene technology is designed to keep pongs at bay. Its array of compartments and enlarged pockets provide plenty of storage, and the stretchy, figure-hugging design means it stays put on even the fastest runs. And allowing the wearer to breathe unrestricted whilst running. The maximum 5-litre capacity is on the small side, but it’s perfect for travelling fast and light.

Capacity: 5L; Weight: 350g; Hydration bladder compatible?: Yes



10. Nathan Sports Fireball: A lightweight option for long-distance runs

Price: £61



The Fireball is so compact and form-fitting that the manufacturer, Nathan Sports, doesn’t even describe it as a rucksack; it calls it a “Race Vest”. Designed primarily for long-distance runners, the Fireball provides two insulated 350ml flasks with drinking valves in the shoulder straps, a dedicated slot for your phone (though admittedly nothing bigger than an iPhone 6), and there are mesh pockets for small items such as gels or nutrition bars. The bag’s 7L main pocket is ideal for storing additional gear like waterproofs, and there’s room for a 1.5L bladder (though this is not included) in the central compartment.

Capacity: 8L; Weight: 281g; Dimensions: 10.2 x 35.6 x 38.1cm (DWH); Hydration bladder compatible?: Yes; Additional straps: Chest