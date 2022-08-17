Best shampoo and conditioner 2022: Wash your way to strong, healthy hair

Shampoo and conditioner are two of the most basic self-care items but finding the best products isn’t always easy. Many of us spot what our friends are using when in their bathrooms and buy based on that, others spend time gawking at the dozens of bottles on the supermarket shelves. But when it comes to choosing the best shampoo and conditioner for our own hair, we always find ourselves stuck.

Like other beauty products, we often choose shampoos and conditioners based on how pretty the bottle looks or what it claims to do, without paying enough attention to what the ingredients will do for your hair. Each shampoo and conditioner set will serve its own purpose, whether that is to hydrate, repair, smooth, encourage growth or help with colour maintenance. From supermarket staples, to luxury, professional hair care products, there are so many options out there that the market can seem overwhelming.

To help cut through the chatter, we’ve pulled together a selection of the best shampoo and conditioners available right now, no matter your needs or budget. So scroll on for our top picks.

Best shampoo and conditioner: At a glance

How to choose the best shampoo and conditioner for you

How often should I shampoo and condition my hair?

You might have heard that washing your hair daily isn’t the best thing to do and to an extent, it’s true. Washing more regularly can strip away the natural oils in your scalp, which can cause your follicles to dry out, and in turn, weaken your hair. Moreover, one of the most common reasons to wash your hair is to get rid of the greasy feeling caused by sebum that your scalp produces. Washing your hair more regularlycan cause your scalp to overproduce sebum, in turn making it more oily.

Of course, it’s not a one size fits all statement. If you have fine hair, you might want to wash it more regularly, as it will likely feel oily faster than thicker hair. It's best to use your own judgement on how often your hair needs to be washed, but a general rule of thumb is two or three times a week. Make sure to wash your hair with warm water, never hot, and give your scalp a gentle scrub to exfoliate it and really drive out any dirt.

What type of shampoo and conditioner is best for damaged hair?

When hair is damaged, often through overuse of colouring or heat, it's in need of strengthening. Most of the time, damaged hair will simply need to be chopped off. However, in order to give it a helping hand, it's a great idea to use a shampoo and conditioner duo that's packed with proteins, amino acids, keratin and ceramides. These sorts of products will help to strengthen the strands of hair that you have and often pack in moisture and reduce (but not repair) visible split ends.

The best shampoo and conditioner you can buy in 2022

1. OGX Refreshing Scalp + Tea Tree Mint Shampoo and Conditioner: The best budget shampoo and conditioner

Price: £4 (each)| Buy shampoo and conditioner now from Boots

This duo from OGX is designed to give your scalp and strands refreshing boost with tea tree oil, peppermint and milk proteins. You might remember using lots of tea tree oil as a kid, in order to give your hair (ad face) a real thorough clean. This set is no different and you'll be sure to feel super cleansed after. In fact, if you’re battling an oily scalp, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better combination of ingredients for giving your hair an effective, deep clean, without stripping out its moisture. Better still, you only need a small amount of product to create a great lather.

Buy now from Boots

2. Davines NOUNOU Shampoo and Conditioner: The best shampoo and conditioner for damaged hair

Price: £20 to £21 | Buy shampoo | conditioner now from Feel Unique

Davines' products are renowned for their fair trade, sustainable ingredients and the NOUNOU range is perhaps the most impressive of all. A rich formula packed with chestnut milk, silicone micro-emulsions and tomato extract, this shampoo and conditioner will maintain colour, carefully cleanse and replenish dry and stressed hair, and protect against environmental damagr, all in one.

This shampoo and conditioner duo can improve the appearance of even the most damaged of hair with frequent use. Often recommended by hairdressers for those who have bleached or damaged their hair, this range is nourishing without making hair feel heavy and helps to tame frizz and flyaways.

Buy now from Boots

3. OUAI Thick Hair Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle: The best luxury shampoo and conditioner

Price: £44 | Buy bundle now from Look Fantastic



This bundle might be on the pricey side, but it’s utter perfection for thick locks. With the most delicious scent, the ingredients inside each bottle are there to provide effective cleansing for your locks, while still remaining nourishing. Hydrolysed keratin features in the shampoo to prevent breakage and help detangle, while the conditioner helps to keep your hair soft and resilient.

Giving thick hair a proper deep clean can be a time-consuming task and often results in hair not feeling fully clean or as though you’ve stripped every bit of moisture from it. This set is perfect for a moisturising deep cleanse and leaves your hair smelling beautiful for days.

Buy now from Look Fantastic

4. Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia Shampoo and Conditioner: The best smelling shampoo and conditioner

Price: £22 (each) | Buy shampoo | conditioner now from Feel Unique



Known for its incredible scents, any product from the Sol de Janeiro range packs a beautifully fragrant punch. This creamy and rich duo not only smells great but will help to nourish and smooth your locks, keeping it healthy and strong. If you’re a fan of the rest of the range and love the smell of its Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, you’ll fall hair over heels for this perfect pair. In testing, our hair felt light after use and smoothed of excess frizz.

Buy now from Feel Unique

5. Paul Mitchell Blonde Bonus Bag Shampoo and Conditioner: The best shampoo and conditioner for colour treated blonde hair

Price: £28 | Buy bundle now from Look Fantastic



Bleached blonde hair often needs a little helping hand when it comes to maintaining colour and keeping it strong. This bonus bag duo from Paul Mitchell is made up of a lightweight shampoo that helps to maintain blonde vibrancy, as well as cleansig the hair without stripping away the healthy oils. The conditioner is on hand to help keep your hair sleek and smooth, making it easier to manage – you can forget about those pesky knots you tend to find after getting your hair bleached.

Lots of blonde haircare products can make your hair feel even drier in order to maintain colour, but this bundle is super nourishing, replacing some of the hydration you’ll be lacking after bleaching.

Buy now from Look Fantastic

6. Coco and Eve Like A Virgin Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle: The best shampoo and conditioner for hair growth

Price: £34 | Buy now from Amazon



Coco and Eve's sulfate-free duo will help to cleanse your hair, without stripping it of essential moisture. With three powerful cleansing actives: soap nut, coconut oil and fruit enzymes, your hair will feel incredibly refreshed after just one wash. The brand uses “ResistHyal” to increase moisture, helping your hair to feel brand new, while other actives help to dissolve dry skin and oil for a squeaky clean scalp. A well exfoliated scalp is great for hair growth and helps hair to feel more lightweight and clean.

Buy now from Amazon

7. Bumble and Bumble Bond-Building Repair Set: The best bond building shampoo and conditioner

Price: £24 | Buy now from Feel Unique



This set from Bumble and Bumble is more than just a shampoo and conditioner, it’s a repair kit too. Ideal for building up the hair’s bonds, while adding vital shine and elasticity, this set will help to smooth your hair’s cuticles, reduce frizz, detangle and improve the look of damage, all while helping to prevent further damage.

If you’ve over-coloured your hair or frequently use heat on it, then there’s a good chance you’ve damaged your bonds. This set works deep within the strands to improve the look and feel of hair and is ideal for those who already love the pricier Olaplex range.

Buy now from Feel Unique