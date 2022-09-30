Best rosacea treatment 2022: Reduce redness and soothe sore skin

Rosacea is a surprisingly common skin condition and while even the best rosacea treatment won’t cure it, it can significantly reduce symptoms. It’s not known exactly what causes it and there’s no specific test that can diagnose it. Instead, doctors and dermatologists consider the history of your skin in order to find ways to manage symptoms. Symptoms include facial flushing, swelling and bumps, visible veins and even eye irritation. There are prescription treatments available, but that’s not always an option for everyone.

It may be frustrating to know that there’s no cure for rosacea, but the good news is that with the right treatment you can manage and reduce symptoms. The first step to combating rosacea is by visiting your doctor or derm to see if there is anything that they can give you to calm it. The other important thing is to have an effective yet simple skincare routine. While this will, of course, include a good moisturiser, it’s not the only option for rosacea-prone skin.

From serums and masks to light therapy, there are several potential solutions for you to try. Whatever option you settle on, be sure to run it by your doctor first to be on the safe side. In this article, we take a look at multiple products aimed at helping you soothe your rosacea. Read on to learn more about what affects rosacea and what we recommend to help treat it.

READ NEXT: Best moisturiser for acne prone skin

How to choose the best rosacea treatment for you

There are four different types of rosacea:

Erythematotelangiectatic rosacea , also known as ETR, is the most common type. It produces redness, flushing and dilated blood vessels.

, also known as ETR, is the most common type. It produces redness, flushing and dilated blood vessels. Ocular rosacea causes bloodshot eyes, with a watery appearance. It’s usually accompanied by irritation like stinging or burning in the eyes. It can even cause itchiness and crusting.

causes bloodshot eyes, with a watery appearance. It’s usually accompanied by irritation like stinging or burning in the eyes. It can even cause itchiness and crusting. Papulopustular rosacea causes acne-like bumps on the skin. These bumps can swell and cause pustules which have a similar appearance to whiteheads.

causes acne-like bumps on the skin. These bumps can swell and cause pustules which have a similar appearance to whiteheads. Phymatous rosacea refers to a thickening of the skin, ultimately giving a bumpy texture. This often happens on the nose, with the nose and cheekbones becoming large in appearance. This is the rarest type and is most often seen in men.

Keep in mind, it’s possible for multiple types of rosacea to overlap, which is one part of what makes it so difficult to diagnose. All types, however, will almost entirely affect the face. Redness on other parts of your body are more likely to be symptoms linked to eczema or keratosis pilaris.

What causes rosacea to flare?

Rosacea is most common for females, people over 30, smokers, those with sensitive skin and those with a family history of it. While it’s still unsure exactly what causes rosacea, there is some consensus as to the factors that tend to make it worse.

Weather, like excessive sun, high winds and extreme temperatures

Alcoholic beverages

High emotions or anxiety

Exercise

Spicy foods

Hot drinks

Certain cosmetic products

What features should I look for in a good rosacea treatment?

As mentioned earlier, there is no known cure for rosacea. Thankfully, there are some ways to calm the symptoms and make yourself more comfortable. Here are some things to consider when choosing a rosacea treatment:

Always choose fragrance-free: Fragrant ingredients in skincare and cosmetic products can dry out the skin and cause irritation. Also keep in mind that scent-free does not equal fragrance free, so check the ingredients for synthetic fragrances and essential oils before buying.

Fragrant ingredients in skincare and cosmetic products can dry out the skin and cause irritation. Also keep in mind that scent-free does not equal fragrance free, so check the ingredients for synthetic fragrances and essential oils before buying. Avoid other skin-irritating ingredients: Along with fragrance, you’ll want to avoid alcohol, exfoliants, ingredients from the mint family and alpha-hydroxy acids such as glycolic or lactic acids.

Along with fragrance, you’ll want to avoid alcohol, exfoliants, ingredients from the mint family and alpha-hydroxy acids such as glycolic or lactic acids. Opt for ingredients that calm the skin: Ingredients such as aloe vera, vitamin B3, oatmeal, chamomile and so much more can aid in reducing inflammation and calming redness.

Ingredients such as aloe vera, vitamin B3, oatmeal, chamomile and so much more can aid in reducing inflammation and calming redness. Hydration: It goes without saying that good hydration is essential for rosacea-prone skin. Your skin needs to heal its skin barrier, and moisturising products with both humective and occlusive ingredients play an integral role. Look for non-comedogenic and oil-free products for the best results.

The other important thing to keep in mind is that everyone’s skin is unique and will react differently to different ingredients. If you’re unsure of a new product, test it on a small patch of skin before jumping right in. You can also ask your doctor if the product you’re thinking about will be suitable for you.

READ NEXT: Best eczema cream

The best rosacea treatment to buy in 2022

1. Avène Antirougeurs Calm Mask: The best overall rosacea treatment

Price: £18 | Buy now from Boots



As we’ve already said, one of the big keys to soothing rosacea is a simple but intentionally targeted skincare routine. One of the best things you can add to that routine is this Avène Antirougeurs Calm Mask for skin prone to redness. This mask is intended to be one of the final steps of your routine. After you cleanse and moisturise, applying it helps to cool and to hydrate your skin while reducing puffiness and redness.

It provides instant relief to red, irritated skin by encouraging microcirculation. The company’s patented ingredient TRP-Regulin reduces redness and puffiness while water soothes and softens the skin. This power-team helps keep pretty much all symptoms of rosacea in check. The formula is free of irritants like parabens and fragrances. The mask has a light, watery texture that absorbs quickly and easily. While it’s good for all types of skin, it’s the perfect choice to handle sensitive, irritated skin.

Key specs – Package size: 50ml; Key ingredients: TRP-Regulin, Thermal spring water; Application: Apply to previously cleansed skin

Buy now from Boots

2. Aveeno Ultra-Calming Nourishing Night Cream: The best night cream for rosacea treatment

Price: £22 | Buy now from Amazon



Skin does its recovery and repair work in the hours while we sleep. So giving your skin proper tools to aid in this repair is a good way to treat your rosacea. High in hydrating ingredients, the Aveeno Ultra-Calming Nourishing Night Cream uses feverfew. This natural botanical is related to chamomile and can help with redness and reduce the appearance of irritated skin. It also uses oat, which is an antipruritic well-known for soothing sensitive skin.

This night cream is thick and rich, making it a luxurious-feeling addition to your skincare routine. It is gentle enough for daily (well, nightly) use and is both oil- and fragrance-free. It’s also non-comedogenic, so it won’t wreak havoc on your pores. The cream works through the night to minimise redness in your skin while calming irritated, itchy skin. It also helps that the cream is dermatologist tested and results are clinically proven.

Key specs – Package size: 48ml; Key ingredients: Feverfew, oat; Application: Apply to previously cleansed skin before bed

3. Cetaphil Pro Cleansing: The best facial wash rosacea treatment

Price: £12 | Buy now from Boots



A good cleanser is essential to a daily skincare routine but skin with rosacea needs something gentle. Cetaphil Pro Cleansing facial wash is specifically formulated for skin that is sensitive and is prone to redness. The cleanser is soap free and non-irritating, which is ideal for rosacea. The rich foam is non-comedogenic, so you won’t have to worry about break-outs. The formula is dermatologist tested for sensitive and redness-prone skin, with ingredients to help calm rosacea.

Caffeine has anti-inflammatory properties, which can reduce redness and swelling. Similarly, licorice extract soothes redness, and irritation. Allantoin is another significant ingredient, providing moisture while soothing itchiness and healing damaged skin. Finally, glycerin helps to preserve your skin’s moisture. As a humectant, it draws hydration deeper into your skin. For a gentle cleanser that removes all dirt and impurities without irritating your skin, this is one of the best options available.

Key specs – Package size: 236ml; Key ingredients: Licorice extract, caffeine; Application: Use cleanser each morning and night

Buy now from Boots

4. The Light Salon Boost LED Mask: The best light therapy rosacea treatment

Price: £395 | Buy now from Selfridges



Soothing and anti-inflammatory ingredients are all well and good, but they may not treat every symptom. Red and near-infrared light therapy, such as that provided by The Light Salon mask, can help with visible blood vessels and thickened skin. Red lights can, in some people, help to calm redness and even overall skin tone. Near-infrared wavelengths provide rejuvenation and are able to penetrate far deeper than other products.

Together, the red and near-infrared lights also help improve your body’s production of collagen and elastin. They work together to increase your cells’ energy production to improve their natural defences and manage symptoms. The mask itself is made from flexible silicon, so it can adapt to any face shape. As far as light therapy goes, this at-home mask is a more affordable option when compared with in-person professional treatments.

Key specs – Package size: N/A; Key ingredients: Red light; Application: Cleanse skin and pat dry, place mask in position, wear for 10 minutes

Buy now from Selfridges

5. La Roche-Posay Rosaliac UV Rich Moisturiser: The best moisturiser for rosacea treatment

Price: £18 | Buy now from Cult Beauty



Every good skincare routine needs a quality moisturiser. La Roche-Posay is a well-known and trusted brand when it comes to skincare and its Rosaliac moisturiser is no different. The dermatologist-approved moisturiser is formulated with vitamin B3 (otherwise known as niacinamide) and vitamin C, which help with reducing redness. Vitamin B3 is an anti-inflammatory that helps strengthen your skin’s natural barrier. Meanwhile, vitamin C is an antioxidant that strengthens capillaries that also calms general redness.

The other major benefit of this moisturiser is the focus on UVA and UVB protection. The SPF 15 formula uses Mexoryl XL as well as other sunscreen filters, which offer broad spectrum protection against sun damage and excess irritation from the weather. The formula was tested on sensitive skin under the control of dermatologists. It’s fragrance- and oil- free, so it’s non-comedogenic. There are no parabens or preservatives, making it an overall helpful addition to your rosacea treatment.

Key specs – Package size: 40ml; Key ingredients: Niacinamide, vitamin C; Application: Apply to face daily

Buy now from Cult Beauty