Best jewellery box UK 2022: Store and organise your prized possessions

If you’ve ever gone to put on your favourite pieces of jewellery only for your necklaces to be tangled up or to find an earring missing, it may be time to invest in a jewellery box to keep everything organised and in its place. But you don’t need to spend a significant amount to store all of your prized and sometimes pricey pieces.

Whether you have enough rings to stack on every single finger or a few key items that you want to keep looking their best, there is a jewellery box option for every collection and budget. So, if you’re looking to find the best jewellery box for your needs, we’ve put together a handy buying guide below, followed by our top picks, whatever your budget.

Best jewellery box: At a glance

How to choose the best jewellery box for you

What is the best way to store jewellery?

Whether you’re storing expensive one-offs or cheaper costume jewellery, making sure that it’s kept in a specific place is important for keeping things organised, clean and separated. Putting like with like, so all of your earrings/rings in a designated area, or all of your gold/silver items together, will make it easier to find a specific piece when you’re getting ready or planning your outfit.

You’ll also want to ensure that jewellery is clean and dry before you store it away to stop it from tarnishing. Additionally, using a jewellery box means that jewellery doesn’t gather dust like it would if sitting out on a bedside cabinet or in a dish.

What should I consider when buying a jewellery box?

Jewellery boxes with different compartments are ideal for easily seeing everything laid out in an organised manner. Some even come with hanging sections for necklaces and dangling earrings, or ring rolls to store all of your rings. When you assess what you have the most of in your jewellery collection, this will enable you to decide which kind of compartments and sections will work best for you.

Which material is best for a jewellery box?

This is all down to personal preference. There are some great faux leather and leather options, as well as those made from fabric, glass and materials such as acrylic, velvet and wood.

Look for a jewellery box designed with storing different types of jewellery in mind, instead of a generic box or storage pot. You’ll also want something sturdy if you plan on keeping it in one place such as your bedroom, or lightweight if you will be using it as a travel box.

How much should I spend?

Depending on how much money you’d like to part with, you could easily spend hundreds of pounds on a designer jewellery box. However, we don’t think you need to spend any more than around £50 for a great jewellery box. Our best all-round pick comes in at £25, while our favourite budget choice is under £15.

The best jewellery box to buy in 2022

1. Stackers Classic Jewellery Box Lid: The best jewellery box for most people

Price: £25 | Buy now from John Lewis



If you’re looking for a good all-rounder, this option from Stackers is easily our favourite. It also feels a lot more lavish than its £25 price tag and a lot of that has to do with the finish. The soft velvet lining keeps everything from necklaces and bracelets to rings and earrings in place. We also adore the chic range of colours that it comes in: choose from blush pink, dusky blue, pebble grey, taupe, a limited edition white with rose gold detailing and sage green. If you’re anything like us, you’ll probably find it difficult deciding which colour to go for.

The brand also does a range of different inserts and stackable add-ons, which allow you to fully customise your box. It’s ideal if you have more rings, for example, than you can typically store in an average jewellery box.

Buy now from John Lewis

2. LATIT Jewellery Box Organiser: The best budget jewellery box

Price: From £14 | Buy now from Amazon



If you’re looking to store a significant amount of jewellery but don’t want to spend more than £20, this is a fab budget buy. It’s also routinely discounted, making it even more affordable. It comes in a faux leather finish and a fantastic range of colours to suit every style including dark green, purple, light pink, navy, black and an aqua green. The compact size of it makes it ideal for transporting on holiday but it’s just as lovely sitting out on your dressing table.

We really appreciate the fantastic necklace and ring storage in this particular jewellery box, as well as how easy it is to keep studded earrings organised on the middle plate, which allows you to store up to ten pairs at one time.

3. MEJURI Travel Case: The best travel jewellery box

Price: £68 | Buy now from MEJURI



It can sometimes be tricky to condense all of your favourite jewellery pieces down into one small case when travelling and the last thing you want is tangled necklaces or everything rolling around when your bag is on the move. That’s where this dedicated travel jewellery box comes in handy.

Available in beige or black leather, this box is lined with an anti-tarnish microsuede to keep your jewellery looking its best for years to come. The sections have been mindfully designed, to ensure that everything is secure as you travel. We also always recommend keeping travel jewellery boxes in your hand luggage. Even when checked bags do arrive safely at their final destinations, ensuring that your valuables are with you at all times will give you true peace of mind.

Buy now from MEJURI

4. Loire Gold and Glass Jewellery Box: The best glass jewellery box

Price: £33 | Buy now from Oliver Bonas



For those looking to display jewellery on a dressing table, set of drawers or bedside table, this handmade Art Deco-inspired glass jewellery box is a great option. With three smaller compartments suitable for rings, earrings and bracelets and a larger section perfect for necklaces and larger pieces of jewellery, this keeps your prized possessions organised in style. We also love how luxe the ribbed glass and gold finish looks, especially given the price.

Choosing a clear glass jewellery box also has the added benefit of allowing you to see into the box without having to open it up first. So, if you are in a rush and quickly trying to work out which pieces of jewellery will best accompany what you’re wearing, you can easily look in without having to root around

Buy now from Oliver Bonas

5. Vlando Mirrored Jewellery Organisers Box: The best jewellery box with mirror

Price: £40 | Buy now from Amazon



For more substantial jewellery collections, this box with built-in mirror really makes the most of the space within it. From drawers and traditional compartments to hanging space and a dedicated roll for rings and small earrings, this maximises the amount of usable space, even when compared to our other top picks. You can even create your own little jewellery vanity in your bedroom, as when this is fully opened and extended, it’s a fully functional statement piece for getting ready.

6. Stacker Black Mini Watch and Cufflink Box: The best jewellery box for men

Price: £45 | Buy now from Stackers



This stylish black faux leather jewellery box was designed with storing mens watches and cufflinks in mind. But it can also be used to store rings, earrings and bracelets as well. There’s plenty of dedicated space and we love the slick, minimalist design. You can also choose to personalise this particular jewellery box for an additional fee, making it a great gift idea for the style-conscious men in your life.

Buy now from Stackers