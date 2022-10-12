Best facial rollers for sculpting and smoothing: Hello, cheekbones

Despite being a centuries-old tradition, the art of facial rolling is as popular as it’s ever been and today’s massagers – or rollers – come in an array of shapes and sizes. From the ubiquitous jade roller and other crystal options such as rose quartz to high-tech gadgets that use low-level electrical impulses to stimulate the facial muscles, the options are plentiful.

But what exactly are the benefits of these facial-sculpting devices and how do they work?

“Facial rolling works along the lymphatic drainage system to stimulate blood circulation, enhance our skin’s oxygen levels and regulate our internal balance, moving along toxins and stagnated elements to be processed as waste in our bodies,” explains Ada Ooi, facialist and founder of 001 Skincare London. “In short, this reduces puffiness in the face, and the increased blood flow and oxygen will boost the skin’s texture and your overall glow.

“Not only that,” Ada adds, “but it will allow for better absorption of your skincare products. It also feels very refreshing and, when used with a bit of pressure, will help to relax overworked facial muscles.”

Deciding which one to invest in can be tricky, so we’re here to help. Below you’ll find a list of the best facial rollers currently on the market, plus a guide on how to pick the perfect roller for your budget and needs.

Best facial rollers: At a glance

How to choose the best facial roller for you

Which stones are best for facial rolling?

Different types of gemstone or crystal rollers have different properties, so it really depends on what you want from your massager, although consistent use of any will work to tone and firm the skin.

“Jade has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine to heal, calm and balance,” explains Ada, “making it great for irritated or breakout-prone skin.” It’s also more adaptable in nature and warms on contact with the skin.

Rose quartz, on the other hand, stays cold on the skin, regardless of how long you use it. It’s also tougher (although more brittle) than jade and tends to last longer – which is the reason you might find rose quartz rollers to be more expensive. Its cooling properties make it great for puffy, inflamed and sensitive skin types.

How should I use a facial roller?

“Give yourself a mini massage at home by using your roller with your favourite serum or oil, rolling the massager upward and outward to ‘work’ the skin,” says Ada.

“You can cool your facial roller beforehand by storing it in the fridge – this is particularly beneficial around the eyes to reduce puffiness first thing in the morning after a late night. I also like to use my roller over a sheet mask to allow the skin to absorb the ingredients of the mask even further.”

You can use your roller as frequently as you’d like, but Ada suggests that the more consistent you are with it, the more noticeable your results will be. “Massaging for five to 15 minutes as part of your morning or evening skincare routine a few times a week is a good place to start,” she says. “Then you can build up to twice a day.”

And remember – never use your facial roller without lubrication. It can tug and pull on the skin, making fine lines worse over time.

How much should I spend?

We’ve aimed to test the best facial rollers across a variety of price points – from do-it-all devices that alleviate a whole host of skin concerns, to more basic rollers that come in under £10. How much you choose to spend really depends on what you want from your roller. If you’re looking to boost blood flow and release lymphatic build-up with regular use, a jade, amethyst or rose-quartz roller might be enough to do the job. If you’re looking for more boundary-pushing options promising reduced wrinkles and maybe even a tighter jawline, then the more high-tech options out there will set you back anywhere between £100 and £300.

The best facial rollers you can buy in 2022

1. Angela Caglia Vibrating Rose Quartz Face Sculpting Roller: Best for contouring

Price: £154 | Buy now from Net-a-Porter



As an A-list aesthetician, Angela Caglia and her facial tools have been causing quite the stir for some time. She’s also known for incorporating rose quartz into her treatments using the stone’s anti-inflammatory and skin-soothing properties. This cult, easy-to-use roller certainly looks and feels a cut above the more traditional designs, delivering more than 6,000 subtle sonic vibrations per minute to help lift and tone.

Our tester was able to see the changes in their skin instantly, stating that their complexion “looked more sculpted and vibrant straight away” and that their facial muscles – particularly around the temples and between the eyebrows – felt more relaxed.

2. UpCircle Eye Roller: Best for puffy eyes and dark circles

Price: £7.99 | Buy now from UpCircle



Puffiness and dark circles around the eyes are common, particularly as we age and the tissue around the already delicate eye area weakens. This plastic-free handbag-sized tool from sustainable brand UpCircle is perfect, not only for releasing facial tension on the go, but to reduce puffiness in the eye area and help banish dark circles, too.

It’s made from metal yet is light, stays cold on contact with the skin, and has a rollerball-shaped head that easily works its way into the creases and contours of the face. A bargain purchase that will fit into any skincare routine.

3. e.l.f. Cosmetics Jade Roller: Best budget roller

Price: £10 | Buy now from e.l.f. Cosmetics



This double-ended roller is designed to destress the skin with regular massage and allows for better absorption of your skincare products. Despite the stone being super smooth already, we tested this one with a little facial oil and found that it glided effortlessly over the skin, leaving it looking refreshed, hydrated and glowy. It’s also easy to grip.

Use the larger roller for massaging your cheeks and forehead, while the smaller-sized end is perfect for reaching the crevices around your nose and under your eyes. Overall, a fantastic roller that does as good a job as its more expensive counterparts.

4. Skin Gym Face Sculptor Roller: Best for deep massage

Price: £70 | Buy now from Beauty Bay



Jaw-clenchers, this could be a great one for you. Skin Gym’s high-quality chrome tool has a handle with two rounded ends designed to hug your natural facial structure for targeted contouring effects, and it works particularly well for tension-reducing massage around the jawline, tightening and lifting it over time, too. Place this one in the fridge 30 minutes before use and it cools and calms the skin as well as firms.

Our tester loved using it every evening to reduce puffiness before bed, describing it as “a deep-tissue massage for the face”.

5. Foreo Luna 4: Best cleansing and massage device

Price: £239 | Buy now from Look Fantastic



This do-it-all, double-sided gadget is simpler to use than it initially appears. To get started our tester downloaded the Foreo app, which cleverly connects to your device, meaning you can control it at the touch of your phone.

The Luna is primarily a cleansing device with super-soft silicone touchpoints that will effectively remove all traces of oil, dirt and makeup, boosting circulation and natural collagen production while it works. But as well as three cleansing modes, it also offers five different massage patterns – from energising lymphatic drainage to tension-relieving reflexology, shiatsu and more. The vibrations aren’t subtle but they’re certainly effective, and we love that the device (helpfully) automatically turns off once your guided treatment is complete.

It’s the most luxury purchase on our list, but it’s undoubtedly an investment buy. The box includes a charger and handy case to keep it clean.

6. Dimple Armani Rose Quartz Guasha & Reflexology Set: Best for gua sha

Price: £85 | Buy now from Dimple Amani



If you haven’t yet incorporated the ancient Chinese medicine practice of gua sha into your skincare routine, this three-piece set from celebrity facialist and lymphatic drainage expert Dimple Amani is a great starting point.

Crafted from healing rose quartz, the roller is a dream to use, with a rather unique “gritty” side that reaches a deeper surface of the skin, allowing for deeper penetration of your skincare products. It’s also wonderful at promoting blood circulation and improving fine lines over time.

It comes with a massaging gua sha stone and a reflexology pen-like tool – a super-easy way to experience the array of benefits rooted in stimulating acupressure points, including releasing pain and tension, and opening sinuses.

7. 001 Skincare London CryoPress: Best for cooling

Price: £78 | Buy now from Wolf & Badger



This game-changing tool, often used in 001 Skincare London founder Ada Ooi’s A-list facials, utilises the power of cryotherapy – also known as cold therapy – to dramatically improve blood flow and eliminate toxins in a fuss-free but effective way.

It works by delivering a cold (-8°C, to be exact) shock to the skin’s surface, which sends a regenerative and brilliantly exhilarating flow of fresh, oxygenated blood to awaken targeted areas of the face. Keep it in the freezer (or freeze for at least 30 minutes before use). As well as being ultra-refreshing, it helps target signs of ageing and sagging over time.

