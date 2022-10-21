Best eye cream for dark circles 2022: Reduce the appearance of under eye shadows

Dark under-eye circles are something that will likely affect most of us at some point in our lives. From fatigue, poor diet, thinning skin around the eyes to genetics – there are many reasons that may be the cause. However, while you can’t change hereditary factors, an under-eye cream for dark circles can certainly help to reduce their appearance.

Catching up on sleep and drinking enough water can help over time, but if you’re looking for a more immediate solution to your dark circles, then an eye cream can instantly brighten the under-eye area and improve the texture of skin. Many eye creams are designed with one specific goal – reducing dark circles, puffiness, fine lines, wrinkles or hyperpigmentation – but our selection of under-eye creams below includes formulas that aim to tackle more than just one of these issues.

Below, you’ll find our buying guide on the factors to consider when buying a good eye cream, plus a roundup of our favourite tried-and-tested creams for reducing dark circles. Some formulas will deliver a hit of hydration and, in some cases, reduce puffiness as well.

Best eye cream for dark circles: At a glance

How to choose the best eye cream for dark circles for you

What should I look for in an eye cream?

First and foremost, it’s important to choose an eye cream that’s suitable for your skin type and needs. If you have sensitive skin, for example, ensure the product is fragrance-free. Those with a preference for “clean” ingredients should look for formulas made from natural, organic ingredients.

You’ll even find sustainable products on our list, with one product offering a 20% discount if you send back its packaging for refilling. And if you’re experiencing issues such as puffiness and fine lines, alongside dark circles, we recommend products that treat multiple concerns. Also take into consideration the texture of the formula: do you prefer a lightweight serum or a thicker, richer cream? Our selection below includes products that satisfy a variety of preferences.

How much should I spend on eye cream?

Eye creams can come in at a range of prices, with our list below including options that start at an affordable £7. However, you can expect to pay more for products that are made from organic ingredients such as Hemsley Organics’ serum that comes in at £29, as well as creams for mature skins, which tend to be richer in texture and more luxurious such as D’Alchemy Age Delay Concentrate, which retails for around £45.

The best eye creams for dark circles in 2022

1. Bondi Sands Eye Spy Vitamin C Eye Cream: Best value dark circle eye cream

If you’ve had some early morning finishes of late, and are falling seriously short on the recommended eight hours of sleep a night, then Bondi Sands’ eye cream could help. Promising to make three hours of sleep look like 12, the illuminating particles in this formula will brighten the under-eye area in an instant, while helping to reduce dark circles over time with regular use. Key ingredients that help to illuminate, soothe and hydrate the skin include vitamin C, green coffee bean and carrot oil. The Eye Spy Vitamin C cream is also dermatologically tested, fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, which means that it won't clog pores.

Key specs – Size: 15ml Bottle type: Squeezable tube; Key ingredients: Vitamin C, green coffee bean and carrot oil. Suitable for: All skin types

2. UpCircle Beauty Eye Cream with Hyaluronic Acid & Coffee: Best dark circle eye cream for sustainability

If you love the smell of a fresh morning brew, then you’ll be a fan of the subtle coffee aroma of this eye cream that comes from oil extracted from repurposed grounds. As well as delivering the brightening effects of caffeine, the cream also contains hyaluronic acid to plump fine lines and maple bark extract – a by-product of the wood industry – that soothes inflammation and boosts collagen production.

On application, the lightweight formula easily absorbs into skin to leave it feeling refreshed and hydrated. Note, too, that all UpCircle products are 100% vegan, cruelty-free, dermatologically tested and produced in the UK. Those concerned about sustainability even have the option to send back their empty packaging to be refilled and enjoy a 20% discount.

Key specs – Size: 25ml; Bottle type: Recycled glass tub with aluminium lid; Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, coffee oil and marple bark. Suitable for: All skin types

3. Origins GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream To Brighten And Depuff: Best dark circle eye cream for matching skin tone

Origins’ GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream contains vitamin C and niacinamide to reduce the appearance of dark circles and deliver a boost of hydration. Of particular note is that it’s available in two tones: Original, which is ideal for fair-to-medium skin tones; and Warm, which is ideal for medium-to-deep skin tones.

Aiming to tackle puffiness as well as dark circles, it absorbs easily and blends well with makeup. Regular use is said to help the area under eyes look brighter, more radiant and refreshed, with 89% of the 110 women testing saying the formula diminished the look of dark circles in four weeks.

Key specs – Size: 15ml Bottle type: Tub; Key ingredients: Vitamin C, niacinamide, panax ginseng and caffeine from coffee; Suitable for: All skin types.

4. Hemsley Organics Age Defying Intensive Eye Serum: Best dark circle eye cream for organic ingredients

Promising to brighten dark circles while also combatting signs of fatigue, this formula from Hemsley contains hyaluronic acid, green tea and ginseng extract to instantly brighten the eye area. Interestingly, all Hemsley Organics products have been infused with Reiki energy, which is said to help the efficacy of the product’s natural ingredients to promote a deeper sense of well-being.

And for those who aren’t believers in energy healing, there are many other attributes to enjoy such as the light, non-greasy formula and the fact that 95% of the ingredients are from organic sources.

Key specs – Size: 25ml; Bottle type: Glass bottle with dropper; Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, green tea and ginseng extract; Suitable for: All skin types

