Best lip scrub 2022: Exfoliating wonders for a perfect pout

When it comes to lip care, having one of the best lip scrubs in your arsenal is just as important as owning a good lip salve. Just like our face and body, our lips need exfoliation from time to time to slough away the build up of dead skin to leave them smooth, soft and plump.

And for those who believe their lips only require TLC in the colder months, think again; lips require protecting and care in the summer months, too. So, whatever the weather, it’s essential to sort your lip care routine – and a good lip scrub is as good a place to start as any. Not only do lip scrubs exfoliate dead skin cells, they also come packed with moisturising ingredients that boost your pout, leaving it soft and kissable.

The benefits don’t stop there, either. The increased blood flow to the lips as a result of scrubbing delivers a temporary plumping effect that can even make your lip colour appear richer and more vibrant. Finally, lip scrubs ensure an even and perfectly primed base for your lipstick.

So, if you’re someone whose matte lipstick looks uneven soon after application, or you find yourself forever reaching for your lip balm to moisten tight-feeling lips, check out our pick of the best lip scrubs for every budget. But first, learn about the different types of lip scrubs available and more in our guide on how to choose the best lip scrub for you.

READ NEXT: Best lip balm

Best lip scrub: At a glance

How to choose the best lip scrub for you

What types of lip scrubs are available?

The most common type of lip scrub has a sugar-based formula, but there are more sophisticated formulas appearing that promise to leave your lips in a pristine condition. If you want the exfoliating powers of a scrub without the mess, consider options such as Ciaté’s Raspberry Burst Exfoliating AHA Lip Serum, which cleverly uses AHAs to chemically unbind dead skin for a smooth and flake-free pout.

Some lip scrubs arrive packaged in a pot, meaning you can lift out as much product as you need to exfoliate, but this can be a little unhygienic and messy. Other formulas come in a lipstick-style applicator; these offer a little less product pay-off but are far easier to use.

If a completely natural list of ingredients is a priority, there are plenty of formulas available that combine sugar and hydrating natural oils such as one of our favourite picks, Burt's Bees 100% Natural Conditioning Lip Scrub.

What are the benefits of using a lip scrub?

There are plenty of benefits to adding a lip scrub to your skincare routine, especially in chillier climates where lips are prone to dryness and flaking. As well as softer and smoother lips, they deliver temporary plumpness, a boost of hydration, a flawless base for lipstick application, and a more vibrant, richer natural lip colour.

Just as you’d use a face scrub in combination with a good moisturiser, lip scrubs work hand-in-hand with a nourishing lip balm for the ultimate smoothing double-whammy. Use your lip scrub first and then follow with your lip balm for a soft, smooth and hydrated pout.

Are lip scrubs good for your lips?

Using a lip scrub can work wonders for overall lip health, sloughing away flaky skin to leave lips soft and supple. However, scrub too hard or use a lip scrub too frequently and it could compromise your lips’ skin barrier, causing irritation and further dryness. For best results, use a lip scrub once a week, perhaps bumping it up to twice a week if you’re going through a particularly flaky lip phase.

Can you use a lip scrub every day?

As is the case with any form of exfoliation, doing so every single day could do more harm than good, leading to redness, irritation and, as stated above, a compromised skin barrier. The recommendation is to use a lip scrub once or twice a week for best results; but those with sensitive skin should start with just once a week or once every 10 days to see how their lips respond. Also, for the latter, all-natural formulas may be a better place to start.

READ NEXT: Best lip plumper

The best lip scrubs you can buy in 2022

1. Fresh Sugar Lip Polish Exfoliator: Best lip scrub overall

Price: £16 | Buy now from John Lewis



Fresh’s famous Sugar Lip Polish is renowned for being the best lip scrub on the planet – and we have to agree. Dense and grainy brown sugar gently but effectively buffs away dead skin cells, while a generous helping of shea butter and jojoba oil hydrate your pout.

We welcomed how quickly it transformed chapped lips, leaving them smooth and kissable. It smells super-sweet, like honey and sugar, to the point you almost want to eat it (obviously, don’t do that). And don’t let the tiny jar fool you; you’ll need only a smidge to see spectacular results. Many reviewers commented on how they loved the fact that one pot lasted them ages.

It’s on the expensive side for a lip scrub, but it’s our fave – a fail-safe option for relieving dry, flaky lips, and an essential step before adding any lip colour. The plethora of five-star reviews speak for themselves.

Key details – Type: Sugar scrub; Size: 10g

Buy now from John Lewis

2. Burt's Bees 100% Natural Conditioning Lip Scrub: Best natural formula

Price: £7 | Buy now from Look Fantastic



A sweet-smelling lip scrub whose formula comprises solely natural ingredients including castor seed oil, cocoa butter and beeswax, Burt’s Bees product is a godsend for sensitive skin. It smells and tastes just like honey (we wouldn’t expect any less from Burt’s Bees), so we absolutely didn’t mind if a little bit accidentally touched our tongue.

After one application, lips were left undeniably nourished, plump and supple. Like most other lip scrubs, it’s really simple to use: dab a little product onto lips, lightly massage and then wipe off with flannel or tissue.

Customers were impressed by the scrub’s instant results, as well as improved hydration over time. Super affordable, the Burt’s Bees scrub is great for those on a budget, those sensitive skin or those who prefer sticking to natural products.

Key details – Type: Sweet honey crystals scrub; Size: 7g

3. Ciaté Raspberry Burst Exfoliating AHA Lip Serum: Best chemical lip exfoliant

Price: £18 | Buy now from Ciate London



Adopting a different approach to lip exfoliation compared to the usual lip scrubs, the Ciaté Raspberry Burst Exfoliating AHA Lip Serum still delivers the same smooth results. The formula uses fruit enzymes to unbind and slough away dead skin cells without the need for any physical scrubbing, plus raspberry cell extract for antioxidant protection and hyaluronic acid for weightless yet intense moisture.

We love the easy-breezy rollerball applicator for zero mess and not having to get your fingers dirty – perfect for anyone short on time or who isn’t keen on traditional scrubs. Like its name suggests, it has a light raspberry scent and we enjoyed how the lightweight gel-to-water formula left our lips super-soft and hydrated.

Once applied, you’ll experience the slightest tingly feeling as it gets to work, with lips left looking glossy afterwards. This product can double up as a lip balm, but not for daily use, or as a primer before your chosen lip product. Note that AHA and PHA acids potentially make your skin more sensitive in the sun, so ensure you follow with a lip SPF.

Key details – Type: Chemical exfoliant; Size: 10ml

Buy now from Ciate London

4. Makeup Revolution Sugar Kiss Lip Scrub: Best lip scrubs on a budget

Price: £5 | Buy now from Look Fantastic



If you’re looking for a hard-working lip scrub that won’t break the bank, you’ll love Makeup Revolution’s Sugar Kiss Lip Scrub. Despite the low price, we loved that this grainy and thick scrub delivered a thorough exfoliation, while still somehow feeling gentle on the lips. We were impressed with the silky-smooth and hydrated results, with our lips definitely feeling more plump after use.

As a result of the lineup of natural ingredients, and the fact it’s made mainly of sugar, the product directions state you could even lick off the product instead of using a tissue. The only issue you’ll face is having to choose which of the two flavours is most enticing: Pineapple Crush or Watermelon Heaven.

At 15g, you get plenty of product for the price and a little goes a long way, making this a brilliant, cost-effective solution for chapped lips.

Key details – Type: Sugar scrub; Size: 15g

Buy now from Look Fantastic

5. DIOR Addict Lip Sugar Scrub: Best lip scrubs with tint

Price: £30 | Buy now from Boots



If you have a bigger budget and are hankering after a perfectly flushed pout, you’ll adore the sweet-smelling Dior Addict Lip Sugar Scrub. Arriving in a fuss-free lipstick applicator for quick and easy exfoliation, it promises the added benefits of both a lip balm and an incredibly flattering colour.

You can use it at any time of day by gliding it along the lip or massaging it in small circles to smooth, rehydrate and nourish dry skin. Its stick form makes it less “scrubby” than typical lip scrubs, which means it’s gentle enough to use more than twice a week; however, some customers were hoping for greater exfoliation power.

Overall, Dior’s Lip Sugar is definitely a great scrub/balm hybrid, and we’re fans of the premium packaging that will elevate any makeup bag. It makes a great gift, too.

Key details – Type: Sugar scrub with lipstick applicator; Size: 3.5ml