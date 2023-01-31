Best LED face masks 2023: Treat acne, wrinkles and more

Some skincare dilemmas require more than creams and lotions to deliver noticeable results, and right now it seems like everyone from A-list celebrities and beauty editors to influencers, and even mums on the school run, are treating their complexions to some time with an LED mask.

From ironing out wrinkles to calming acne, pigmentation and other blemishes, these futuristic, low-effort devices are designed to target multiple skincare concerns in the comfort of your own home. And although they may look a tad creepy (be wary around the cat), they’re a whole new level of at-home skin tech – and, most importantly, they deliver great results.

But how do they work? Are they safe? And which models are worth the price tag? We’ve listed some of our tried-and-tested, FDA-approved favourites below, while covering everything you need to know before you pick up one for yourself.

Best LED face mask: At a glance

How to choose the best LED face mask for you

How does LED light therapy work and what are the benefits?

“LED” stands for light-emitting diodes, which – when exposed to the skin – penetrate beneath the surface at different depths to deliver doses of light energy. This triggers our bodies’ natural cell processes to accelerate rejuvenation and repair of the skin. The energy stimulates the production of collagen and elastin, while boosting circulation and accelerating tissue repair. In most cases, continued use (or a course of treatments) is needed to see corrective and long-lasting results, although you’ll certainly see calmer, smoother skin after just one session.

“In short, these red, blue and infrared light wavelengths are able to stimulate our skin’s cellular activity – with the main key benefits being slowing the effects of ageing and reducing inflammation,” adds Kimberley Medd, head of clinic at Face The Future.

“It’s a great, safe, non-invasive treatment option for skin improvement and can be used alongside your usual skincare routine, facials and other skin treatments.”

What colour LED do I need?

There are several different types of light and they all do different things, as you’ll discover below. However, the main three found in at-home devices are:

Red – “Red light is thought to improve overall skin texture and smoothness, while also regulating pigmentation and regenerating ATP production, which otherwise depletes naturally over time,” says Kimberley.

Blue – “Blue light targets the p-acnes bacteria within the skin to eradicate breakouts and balance the skin’s pH levels. If you have acne-prone skin, rosacea or psoriasis, blue light can help kill the bacterial buildup through oxidisation.”

Near Infrared – This one has no colour and is the most deeply absorbed. “It can be used to help with redness and inflammation, as well as wound healing,” Kimberley adds.

When should I use my LED mask?

“Always use your LED mask after cleansing, then follow up with your favourite serum and moisturiser after use,” says Kimberley. “There’s low risk of overdoing it with an LED device; however, twice a week is a safe bet for optimal results. You could use it more regularly than this, but keep it to a short amount of time – no more than five to 10 minutes per session. Always check the instructions on your device.

“It’s important to stay out of the sun for the first few days afterwards and apply extra SPF to protect the skin from potential sensitivity,” she adds.

The best LED face masks you can buy in 2023

1. Omnilux Clear: Best LED mask for acne

If you struggle with acne and blemishes, the Clear mask from the light therapy experts at Omnilux delivers rebooted confidence and the kind of skin that will have you doing a double-take in the mirror. The medical-grade, derm-approved device offers in-clinic-like results, thanks to its combination of red and blue light that not only boosts the production of new collagen and kills acne-forming bacteria, but triggers the body’s own natural healing response to stop unwelcome breakouts in their tracks. It’s made from an easy-to-clean flexible silicone material that wraps snugly around the whole face for maximum comfort and light exposure, and although it isn’t cordless, our tester didn’t find it at all restrictive. The brand does recommend using it for 10 minutes four times per week – with maximum results shown in around six weeks, including clearer skin and a softened appearance of acne scars.

Key specs – Cordless? No; Treatment time: 10 minutes; Light modes: Red, blue

2. Déesse Pro Express LED Mask: Best mask for ageing skin

Déesse Pro is better known for its does-it-all Phototherapy Mask (much more of an investment piece at an eye-watering £1,440), where its popular anti-ageing mode delivers not only a brighter, glowier complexion, but an obvious reduction in fine lines too. If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, the Express mask offers that exact same treatment as a standalone product – so you can get the same level of rejuvenation and a juicy, pinchable complexion for less. It uses clinically proven red and near-infrared wavelengths to boost collagen and elastin production, while stimulating blood flow and tissue oxygenation. The flexible mask is made from medical-grade silicone and feels snug and comfortable to wear, while the hand-held controller is sleek enough to fit into your pocket so you can happily go about your business around the house. It will take weeks of regular use to see complete results, but our tester found that skin looked calmer and brighter after the first use.

Key specs – Cordless? No; Treatment time: 10 minutes; Light modes: Red, near-infrared

3. Dr Dennis Gross DRx Spectralite Faceware Pro: Best for multiple skin concerns

Developed by A-list dermatologist Dr Dennis Gross, this high-tech mask promises wrinkle-reducing and acne-fighting results, combining both red and blue light therapy that works in harmony to stimulate collagen production and kill bacteria across the whole face – although you can also use them separately, too. Said to be the exact same mask that the doc himself uses in his New York clinic, this certainly feels like a sleek, sophisticated piece of kit. Unlike the other masks that made our shortlist, it’s rigid as opposed to flexible, but it’s cordless and lightweight to wear, which proved to be a huge positive. Our tester also found it easy to wipe clean. In terms of results, it delivers across the board (with high praise for its ability to improve the appearance of hyperpigmentation in just four weeks). If you’re looking for a wake-up call for limp and lacklustre skin, this might just be the pick-me-up you need.

Key specs – Cordless? Yes; Treatment time: 3 minutes; Light modes: Red, blue, combination

4. CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask: Best for brightening and firming

Thanks to its recent appearance on Netflix series Emily in Paris, sales of CurrentBody’s signature mask have gone up significantly. And yet, it’s long been a firm favourite with beauty editors and facialists way before its new-found TV fame and countless celeb endorsements. This flexible silicone mask has two settings – red and near-infrared to help smooth the appearance of fine lines, boost elasticity, skin texture and tone, so it’s great for anyone who wants to focus on brightening while coaxing up the corners of their mouth and firming everything north of your cheekbones. As well as a snug Velcro strap and a handheld charger, it comes with blackout safety goggles, so as well as delivering results, it’s super-relaxing to wear, with no unpleasant ultra-bright light.

Key specs – Cordless? No; Treatment time: 10 minutes; Light modes: Red, near-infrared

5. No.7 Laboratories Age-Defying LED Mask: Best affordable mask

As the most budget-friendly mask in our edit, it’s little wonder this device from high-street favourite No.7 is flying off the shelves right now. Taking you from drained to dewy in a matter of minutes, the red-light mask is designed to target the signs of ageing – and, despite the lower price point, our tester found it to deliver great results, with visible improvement in fine lines and zero irritation. The flexible material makes it comfortable and easy to wear, but we also found it to be especially bright – so it’s probably one for kicking back, closing your eyes, and relaxing with, rather than pottering about the house. For best results, the brand suggests using it for 10 minutes, five times per week.

Key specs – Cordless? No; Treatment time: 10 minutes; Light modes: Red

Buy now from Boots

6. FOREO UFO 2: Best LED tool for targeted treatments

For regularly supercharged skin, we can’t rate this device highly enough. Condensing a 20-minute session into just 90 seconds, the FOREO UFO 2 is designed to be used in conjunction with the brand’s various sheet masks for the kind of peachy glow that usually involves early nights and drinking gallons of water. The LED light therapy is combined with a carefully chosen combination of temperature and pulsation intensity, switching between warm (thermotherapy) and cold (cryotherapy) for maximum effect and soothing facial massage – and all this can be done by creating your own routine via the app. There’s an incredible choice of eight light settings, too – from antibacterial blue light to the lesser-used green light (great for brightening) and a purple light (used to eliminate toxins and promote healing). Naturally, the nature of the UFO 2 means you can’t treat the entire face at once, as can with a mask, but it’s perfect for when you want to focus on targeting problem areas.

Key specs – Cordless? Yes; Treatment time: 90 seconds; Light modes: Red, green, blue, white, purple, orange, yellow, cyan