mdlondon Blow review: A quietly brilliant hair dryer

If you’ve been looking to treat yourself to a top-of-the-range hair dryer, you may have stumbled across the mdlondon Blow. This eye-catching, colourful hair dryer marks the debut for this little-known brand which was founded in 2022 by celebrity hairstylist, Michael Douglas.

As someone who adores discovering new things, I was excited to get my hands on one to see how it measured up to its high-end competition from Dyson and GHD. Having tested it, it’s safe to say that mdlondon is a brand its competitors need to watch out for.

During my tests, I was almost literally blown away by how powerful the mdlondon Blow was, considering its dinky size. It outperformed similarly priced rivals and, despite my best efforts, I was hard-pressed to find any faults in the dryer. If you’ve got a £200 budget to spend on a luxury hair dryer, this is a strong contender.