Best water flosser 2023: The easy way to a deeper clean and healthier gums for less this Prime Day

Flossing should be part of everyone’s dental routine, but many of us forget it or even actively avoid it. Some don’t like the sensation of floss or dental tape between the teeth, or crowding makes the whole process awkward. Getting into the tight spaces or to the back molars can be an effort if you haven’t got a good routine. The best water flossers offer an end to all that frustration – and often in a fraction of the time it takes to floss.

How do they work? In most cases, they fire a stream of water under pressure around the gum line and into the gaps between your teeth. This removes any food particles left behind after brushing and chips away at any plaque. They’re particularly good in areas of the mouth where you might struggle to floss, and can also help clean around bridges, braces and false crowns.

There’s a level of controversy over whether using a water flosser is an effective replacement for regular flossing or not. Manufacturers such as Waterpik will tell you that clinical studies have shown that water flossing can be equally effective when cleaning between your teeth, and even more effective at tackling gingivitis (the most common form of gum disease) and plaque.

However, some dentists believe that standard flossing does a better job of cleaning between your teeth and preventing the build-up of tartar, so you might not want to drop it altogether.