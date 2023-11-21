This Philips Lumea hair remover Black Friday deal just got EVEN better
If you’re quick, you can nab the Philips Lumea IPL 9000 for £161 less in this Black Friday deal
John Lewis is offering an attractive Black Friday deal on the Philips Lumea IPL 9000 IPL hair remover – it’s tumbled down to £329 from its usual retail price of £490 and a previous deal price of £380. If you’re looking to streamline your beauty routine with efficient, long-term hair removal, this is a great deal on one of our favourite IPL devices.
Our in-depth Philips Lumea IPL 9000 review saw us give it a four-star rating and an Expert Reviews Recommended award. It uses advanced Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) technology, which reduces hair regrowth over time, and the ingenious app connectivity provides users with a guided and personalised hair removal experience – even first-time users won’t find it hard to get started on their hair removal journey.
Both speed and convenience are a key appeal of this high-end Philips model. It operates faster than other IPL machines, allowing for relatively quick treatments – it takes around 15 minutes per session – and it has the largest treatment windows of any Lumea model, allowing you to cover a wider area than rival devices.
This BRI-955 model comes bundled with body, face and precision attachments, and as it’s also the only cordless model in Philips’ Lumea IPL product range, you can treat awkward to reach places without battling with a power cable.
We loved the results in our tests, with much reduced hair growth, and users report similarly great results, with noticeable hair reduction that contributes to a smoother skin appearance and the convenience of less frequent maintenance.
At £329, the Philips Lumea IPL 9000 IPL hair remover is a great introduction to the world of professional-level hair removal at home. Stock levels may not last long, so treat yourself to an Black Friday deal from John Lewis while you can.