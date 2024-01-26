SmoothSkin Pure Fit IPL review: Fast, effective and pocket-friendly

The marketing material states that the SmoothSkin Pure Fit IPL is the “fastest and most powerful IPL hair removal device” on the market. While such claims should be treated with a healthy dose of scepticism, our tests verified that the Pure Fit is, indeed, a remarkably quick IPL device.

When using the highest intensity setting (in my case this was level 10, since my skin is deathly pale in the winter), the flash rate was more than twice as fast as the next quickest IPL device – the £470 Philips Lumea 9000. So, rather than a treatment on both legs taking up to 36 minutes of your time, you’ll be able to shave that down to just under 18 minutes. That’s a huge time-saving in a busy schedule.

According to the SmoothSkin website, it takes 12 treatments carried out weekly to see the best hair reduction results. After this point, only a top-up treatment every one to two months will be required. Weekly treatments are a rarity among IPL devices – most are only safe to use every fortnight – but these faster treatments may speed up the time it takes to see results. Thankfully, the device also comes with an “unlimited” number of flashes, so you shouldn’t need to worry about its lifespan.

Along with the device itself, in the box you’ll find a silicone cover to protect the treatment window from damage in storage, plus a precision head attachment for treating smaller areas, such as the face. The latter simply clips onto the front end of the device and remains securely in place throughout treatment. There’s a small drawstring carry case, too, to provide protection during storage.

