Bluetooth hearing aids: Stream better sound from all your devices

Making phone calls, watching TV, or listening to music hasn’t always been easy for the wearers of hearing aids. Multiple layers of electronically-enhanced background noise can even make these activities harder than they would be wearing no hearing aids at all. However, Bluetooth hearing aids claim to be able to make this problem a thing of the past.

Bluetooth hearing aids work by streaming enhanced sound directly from a chosen device, while simultaneously dampening ambient noise. As well as working like a cross between conventional digital hearing aids and Bluetooth headphones, Bluetooth hearing aids can be controlled via an app that turns your phone into a fully-featured remote.

Bluetooth is no longer an expensive extra. You don’t get it in all hearing aids, especially the very smallest ‘invisible’ models, but it tends to be a standard feature these days – certainly, nearly all of the hearing aids in Specsavers’ range have Bluetooth.

Read on for a closer look at how Bluetooth works to improve many wearers’ experience of hearing aids, and how it can re-connect them with their other home devices.