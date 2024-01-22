How long do hearing aid batteries last?

Hearing aid batteries are a big part of being a hearing aid user. You need to recharge them every day or replace them every few days or weeks. How often you need to do this depends on numerous factors, including the type of hearing aid you have, how much you use it and the size of the battery it takes.

How long your hearing aid batteries last can also vary dramatically according to the high-power functions you use. These functions include high levels of audio enhancement and digital features such as Bluetooth and mobile streaming.

Our in-depth article on hearing aid batteries covers the different types of disposable and rechargeable batteries you need to know about when investing in hearing aids. In this article, we’ll go into more detail about how long different hearing aid batteries last and how to make yours last as long as possible.