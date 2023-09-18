Specsavers hearing aid offers: The best prices on invisible hearing aids and device bundles

Specsavers links to current deals on its own-brand hearing aids, plus aids from top brands Phonak, Signia and Philips, from the Hearing section of its Offers page. The headline offer guarantees to repay you double the difference if you find the same pair of hearing aids for a lower price elsewhere, and other offers include new invisible hearing aids from £495, rechargeable hearing aids from £995, and various hearing bundles.

Unfortunately, the Offers page does tend to lead you off on tangents, and it’s not easy to find actual prices until you reach the all-important Specsavers hearing aid table. In this article, we’ll round up the best offers on Specsavers hearing aids, accessories and bundles, and set out exactly what’s included and what you stand to pay.

If you already know which Specsavers hearing aid or other product you’d like, use our free quote finder tool to be matched with a local hearing aid specialist.