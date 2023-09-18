Specsavers hearing aid problems: Solve issues with sound, fit and batteries

Also check the plastic tubing, as this may have become kinked or be in need of cleaning. For help on this, see our in-depth guide to cleaning hearing aids properly at home.

If your amplification appears to have deteriorated gradually over time, it may actually be down to a change in your level of hearing loss. Your best bet here is to have your hearing aid settings re-adjusted by your audiologist.

Whistling or feedback: Remove your hearing aids and put them back in to seal the fit, and turn down the volume. If your hearing aid is whistling, check that the dome or mould is inserted correctly in your ear canal, and be aware that it may indicate that your hearing aid doesn’t fit properly and needs a new custom mould.

Regular feedback problems may be a sign of earwax build-up, which you can get fixed at Specsavers with an earwax removal appointment.

Uncomfortable fit: This is tricky to fix at home if the problem persists. You’re unlikely to need a new hearing aid, but you may need a new custom mould.

Battery is stuck: Don’t attack your hearing aid or its battery with a screwdriver! Instead, take it to a Specsavers store and they will use a special extractor to free the battery for you.

Bluetooth won’t connect: Turning your hearing aids off and on again may actually help here. If that doesn’t work, ‘forget’ the devices in the Bluetooth list on your phone and in your hearing aid app, then restart the phone and re-pair your hearing aids. It might also be worth checking that your phone is updated to the latest operating system.

Hearing aid won’t charge: The most likely cause is dust or debris on the contacts of your charging case, so unplug it and give it a clean. Phonak also suggests charging the charger for three hours without hearing aids in it. If these steps don’t work, head to Specsavers to get the hearing aid and the charger checked out.

If you’ve lost the charger, and can’t get a replacement from Specsavers, Amazon has a good range of chargers from Phonak, Oticon and Starkey.

Hearing aid becomes wet: Turn it off, remove the batteries, and don’t press any buttons. Dry out your hearing aid in front of a fan, or use a cool, gentle hair dryer. Contrary to popular opinion, don’t put it in rice – that doesn’t work and is likely to get debris in your hearing aid. Once you’re certain it is completely dry, try charging it or replacing the battery.

The Help at Home section of Specsavers’ website offers many of these basic suggestions – changing the battery, checking the door is closed, and, of course, switching your aid off and on again – but if you can’t revive it and you’re within Specsavers’ four-year warranty period, take it to a branch to be repaired for free.