Air source heat pump grants UK: What you need to know

So, you’re planning to install an air source heat pump. This could be a great move for the environment and a smart choice for your household budget – provided that your heating system is well-suited to this type of heat source.

An air source heat pump – or ‘ASHP’ – uses thermal energy from the air outside your home to produce hot water for your plumbing and heating systems. Although extra electricity is used to pressurise the water and bring it to the required temperature, an efficient, properly installed ASHP could use far less fuel than the average gas boiler.

If you’ve already checked that your plumbing system is suitable for an ASHP, and you’ve consulted with your installer to pick out one of the best air source heat pumps on the market, you may still have some lingering concerns over the cost. Purchasing and installing an ASHP typically costs between £7,000 and £13,000 – an upfront outlay that prices many people out of getting a heat pump.

As we’ll see, this is where the Boiler Upgrade Scheme can help.

