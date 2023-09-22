Are heat pumps worth it? We weigh up the pros and cons

The downsides of installing a heat pump

A heat pump that’s properly installed and suitable for your home is highly likely to be worth it in the long term, for both the environment and your household budget.

However, if your existing plumbing system isn’t suited to your chosen heat pump, or if the heat pump is poorly installed, then the complications and costs can snowball.

As Managing Director of Clean Energy Consultancy, Andrew Robertson FCIPHE (Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Plumbing and Heating Engineers) regularly scrutinises property owners’ heat pump installation plans, and warns strongly against using a heat pump without giving enough consideration to the installation process and your plumbing system:

“It could be a financial disaster,” says Andrew, “because if you spend £15,000 on a domestic installation, and it isn’t installed well so that the heating runs efficiently, your heat pump could be very expensive to operate.

“The heating cost could be significantly higher than it would have been previously with a gas boiler, and it’s usually when people find this out that they contact us. They’re confused, because the heating now costs three times as much,” he says.

Even if your heat pump is working super efficiently, the initial cost can be off-putting.

Taking into account both the cost of the pump and the cost of installation, an air source heat pump could set you back £8,000 to £18,000, according to GreenMatch. Ground source heat pumps have even higher upfront costs, with totals ranging from £15,000 to £25,000 and beyond.

It’s also worth noting that heat pump installation can be disruptive. This is especially true when plumbing components such as radiators need to be replaced, or when the ground outside the property needs to be dug up so that a ground source heat pump can be installed.