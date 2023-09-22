Best air source heat pump 2023: Cleaner, more energy efficient heating

“Most radiators operate at over 60ºC, which means you can use a lot of energy – and spend a lot of money – trying to bring the water up to temperature with a heat pump. Often, this will end up being more than you would have with a gas boiler.”

With that said, if you have a low-temperature air heating system or underfloor heating, a heat pump could be ideal, since these systems don’t require such high-temperature water. This keeps the heat pump’s electricity use – and therefore its carbon emissions – low, because there’s less need for electricity to raise the water temperature.

How much will installing an air source heat pump cost?

When compared to a ground source air pump, installation of air source heat pumps tend to be significantly cheaper to install. With a ground source heat pump, extra work is required to install the heat pump underground.

“If capital cost is an issue, air source is the cheaper option. But there’s a compromise here, because an air source heat pump isn’t going to be as efficient,” says Andrew Robertson, Managing Director of Clean Energy Consultancy and a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering.

“With an air source heat pump, the electricity use, and therefore the running cost, is going to be more than it would be with a ground source heat pump,” he says.

Right now, the UK government is offering a £7,500 grant under the Boiler Upgrade Scheme to help homeowners pay for the installation of air source heat pumps. However, even taking this into account, air source heat pumps are expensive. According to GreenMatch, the upfront costs of purchase and installation can total anywhere from £8,000 to £18,000 – so, factoring in the grant, you’re still looking at spending £3,000 to £13,000.