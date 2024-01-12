How do heat pumps work?

Slowly but surely, growing numbers of UK households are replacing their old, gas-guzzling boilers with a more eco-friendly heat pump.

Figures from the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (an independent organisation that certifies renewable products and installers) show that the number of heat pump installations in the UK rose to 35,000 in 2023 – an increase of 7,000 over the previous year.

One reason for this increase has been a boost in grants available to homeowners under the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, which was raised to £7,500 per household in October.

Heat pumps are fairly common these days, and it’s likely they will become more widespread in the years to come. It seems likely that gas boilers will be banned in all new-builds from 2025, leaving heat pumps as one of the most popular remaining heating technologies.

So, now’s the ideal time to learn how these energy saving devices work. This article will take you through everything you need to know about heat pumps – from the basic facts to the in-depth technical detail.

READ NEXT: Best air source heat pumps

Heat pumps: The basic facts you need to know

There are two main types of domestic heat pump: air source heat pumps (ASHPs) and ground source heat pumps (GSHPs).

(ASHPs) and (GSHPs). Both types of heat pump capture energy from outside your home to use in parts of your heating system.

ASHPs are installed on the outside of a building, and they use thermal energy from the air.

are installed on the outside of a building, and they use thermal energy from the air. GSHPs are installed underground near a building, and they use thermal energy from the ground.

Heat pumps tend to use less energy than a traditional gas boiler . This can make them more energy efficient.

. This can make them more energy efficient. However, heat pumps do use some electricity to produce the desired output temperature.

to produce the desired output temperature. Heat pumps can fuel various heating and cooling system components, including radiators, under-floor heating, the hot water supply and air conditioning units.

You can apply for a government grant to help with the cost of a heat pump installation, via a qualifying heat pump installer. These Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) grants were increased to £7,500 in 2023.

How does a heat pump system work?

To keep things simple, let’s start by looking at a ground-source heat pump water heating system.

In a system of this type, where thermal energy is taken from the ground, there are three closed loops of liquid that interact to heat your home:

1. A ground loop filled with water. The water gains some heat energy from the ground.

2. The heat pump itself has a refrigerant line filled with a liquid/gas refrigerant. The water from the ground loop is used to increase the temperature of the refrigerant until it boils (at a very low temperature, around -15 ºC.) The refrigerant is passed as a vapour into an electrically powered compressor, which further increases the temperature of the vapour. Next, the refrigerant vapour enters a condenser where it reverts to a liquid state, while giving off some of its heat.

3. The home heating system (for example radiators and connected pipes) is filled with water and this is warmed to the required temperature by the thermal energy given off by the refrigerant as it condenses.

Once the refrigerant has reverted to a liquid state, it passes through an expansion valve which causes its temperature and pressure to drop. Now that the refrigerant is cool enough to absorb more heat from the ground loop, the cycle begins again.

Air source heat pump water heating systems work similarly. The key difference is that air is used, instead of water, in the first step of the process. Air is circulated over the heat pump system, and this warms up the refrigerant inside, providing the energy input needed to start the whole process.

READ NEXT: Are heat pumps worth it?

Heat pumps: In numbers

380,000 UK heat pumps were installed by April 2023 – an impressive number, but it’s still far short of the government’s target of 600,000 heat pump installations per year by 2028.

UK heat pumps were installed by April 2023 – an impressive number, but it’s still far short of the government’s target of 600,000 heat pump installations per year by 2028. 10% per year is a good ballpark figure for an estimate of the energy consumption saving that’s possible when you replace a gas boiler with a heat pump, though the figure will depend on the heat pump’s efficiency.

is a good ballpark figure for an estimate of the energy consumption saving that’s possible when you replace a gas boiler with a heat pump, though the figure will depend on the heat pump’s efficiency. £103 would be the approximate yearly saving for a medium-sized household switching to a heat pump, based on calculating 10% of heating cost estimates from British Gas.

would be the approximate yearly saving for a medium-sized household switching to a heat pump, based on calculating 10% of heating cost estimates from British Gas. 23 tonnes of CO2 emissions could be saved over 10 years, if you switch your home to a heat pump. (That’s the same as 30 return flights between Heathrow and Madrid).

of CO2 emissions could be saved over 10 years, if you switch your home to a heat pump. (That’s the same as 30 return flights between Heathrow and Madrid). £7,500 Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) grants are available to help property owners with the costs of heat pump installation, subject to qualifying criteria.

Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) grants are available to help property owners with the costs of heat pump installation, subject to qualifying criteria. £3,500 to £8,900 is EDF’s estimated cost range for purchase and installation of an ASHP, factoring in a £7,500 BUS grant.

READ NEXT: Best solar panels UK

What is heat pump refrigerant?

As we’ve discussed, the use of compounds or mixtures called refrigerants is essential to how heat pumps operate. You’ll never see this substance, but it’s key to the device’s ability to transfer thermal energy from the outside world into your home.

Various types of refrigerant are used in heat pumps, including:

Hydrocarbon refrigerants like R290

Carbon-dioxide refrigerants like R744

Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants like R32 – though some of these are being phased out due to their high global warming potential (GWP)

Individual models of heat pump are designed to use specific types of refrigerant. For example, the Worcester Bosch Compress 7001iAW, which we named the best air source heat pump you can buy, uses R410A (an HFC) refrigerant specifically.